    December 18, 2021
    Shilo Sanders

    Celebration Bowl Halftime Report: Jackson State-South Carolina State

    The halftime report from the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl between the Jackson State Tigers and South Carolina State Bulldogs.
    Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2)

    FIRST-HALF DRIVES

    JSU Drives

    • Both teams have back to back 3-and-outs
    • JSU's second drive resulted in a touchdown 
    • Keith Corbin 7-yd pass from Shedeur Sanders; PAT kick by Bailey Raborn (GOOD)
    • Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:58

    SCS 0, JSU 7 at 12:22 (1st qtr.)

    • Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers offense is struggling with consistency.
    • Fourth possession earned on fourteen yards. Punt.
    • Jackson State's Shilo Sanders' interception and the SCS penalty has the football for the Tigers at the SCS 48-yard line.
    • The Tigers are driving inside the redzone.  Warren Newman had to big plays on the drive.
    • The referees spot the football 1-yard short. Play under review.  
    • Sanders rush was stopped and the Tigers turnover the football on downs inside the redzone.  
    • Why did the OC call a shotgun rush for a one-yard attempt?
    • Warren Newman has a great return to the JSU 46-yard line with 6:11 left in the first-half.
    • Shedeur Sanders fumbles the football on a sack.  Green dislodges the football. 
    South Carolina State Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2)

    SCS Drives

    • Corey Fields and the Bulldogs offense hasn't found a rhythm.
    • 3 consecutive 3-and-outs
    • Flowers ran for the Bulldogs' first first-down with almost a minute left in the first-quarter.
    • End of 1st qtr.:  Bulldog have a 2nd and 12 on the JSU 49-yard line.
    • Corey Fields on a 3rd and 18 threw an interception to Tigers safety Shilo Sanders at the 22-yard line.  Sanders returned the football 15 yards to the JSU 37-yard line. SCS No 53 was flagged for a personal foul for 15 yards.
    • The Bulldogs could not take advantage of stopping the Tigers and will punt the football.  5 plays, 22 yards, 1:56 used.
    • Four 3-and-outs for the Bulldogs in the first half. 
    • SCS has a 1st and goal after recovering the Shedeur Sanders fumble.
    • The turnover has energized the Bulldogs and quieted the Tigers sidelines.
    • Corey Fields strike to S. Davis in the endzone for a 6-yard touchdown pass.
    • Scoring Drive: 3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19
    Jackson State Tigers running back Greg Williams (31)

    SCORE: 

    SOUTH CAROLINA STATE - 10, JACKSON STAT - 7

    • TD: SCS 0, JSU 7 at 12:22 (1st qtr.); Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:58
    • TD: SCS 7, JSU 7 at 2:06 (2nd qtr.);  Scoring Drive: 3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19
    • FG: SCS 10, JSU 7 at 0:08 (2nd qtr.); Scoring Drive: 10 plays, 36 yards, :57 

    TURNOVERS

    • Corey Fields - Interception
    • Shedeur Sanders - Fumble

    Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    JSU

    • Shedeur Sanders: 8/15, 84 yards, 1 TD, 122.4 QBR; 8 rushes, 5 yards
    • Peytton Pickett: 7 rushes, 12 yards
    • Warren Newman: 4 rushes, 38 yards; 4 receptions, 38 yards
    • Keith Corbin: 1 rush, 7 yards, 1 TD

    SCS

    • Corey Fields: 16/21, 45 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
    • Kendrel Flowers: 10 rushes, 46 yards; 2 receptions, 20 yards
    • Donte Anthony: 3 rushes, 10 yards

    ANALYSIS

    • Jackson State's slow start hurts the offensive production.
    • The Shedeur Sanders fumble was huge.  It gave at listless Bulldogs offense life inside the 10 yard line.  The Bulldogs would score a touchdown.
    • Both defenses have been keeping the game tight.
    • Kendrel Flowers has been the Bulldogs' offensive threat.  Coach Pough should stay with him.
    • The SCS offensive and defensive lines have been doing the job at the line of scrimmage.
    • JSU needs to be balanced.  Missed attempting the field goal could have had the score 10-10 at halftime.

