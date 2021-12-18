Player(s)
Celebration Bowl Halftime Report: Jackson State-South Carolina State
The halftime report from the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl between the Jackson State Tigers and South Carolina State Bulldogs.
FIRST-HALF DRIVES
JSU Drives
- Both teams have back to back 3-and-outs
- JSU's second drive resulted in a touchdown
- Keith Corbin 7-yd pass from Shedeur Sanders; PAT kick by Bailey Raborn (GOOD)
- Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:58
SCS 0, JSU 7 at 12:22 (1st qtr.)
- Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers offense is struggling with consistency.
- Fourth possession earned on fourteen yards. Punt.
- Jackson State's Shilo Sanders' interception and the SCS penalty has the football for the Tigers at the SCS 48-yard line.
- The Tigers are driving inside the redzone. Warren Newman had to big plays on the drive.
- The referees spot the football 1-yard short. Play under review.
- Sanders rush was stopped and the Tigers turnover the football on downs inside the redzone.
- Why did the OC call a shotgun rush for a one-yard attempt?
- Warren Newman has a great return to the JSU 46-yard line with 6:11 left in the first-half.
- Shedeur Sanders fumbles the football on a sack. Green dislodges the football.
SCS Drives
- Corey Fields and the Bulldogs offense hasn't found a rhythm.
- 3 consecutive 3-and-outs
- Flowers ran for the Bulldogs' first first-down with almost a minute left in the first-quarter.
- End of 1st qtr.: Bulldog have a 2nd and 12 on the JSU 49-yard line.
- Corey Fields on a 3rd and 18 threw an interception to Tigers safety Shilo Sanders at the 22-yard line. Sanders returned the football 15 yards to the JSU 37-yard line. SCS No 53 was flagged for a personal foul for 15 yards.
- The Bulldogs could not take advantage of stopping the Tigers and will punt the football. 5 plays, 22 yards, 1:56 used.
- Four 3-and-outs for the Bulldogs in the first half.
- SCS has a 1st and goal after recovering the Shedeur Sanders fumble.
- The turnover has energized the Bulldogs and quieted the Tigers sidelines.
- Corey Fields strike to S. Davis in the endzone for a 6-yard touchdown pass.
- Scoring Drive: 3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19
SCORE:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE - 10, JACKSON STAT - 7
- TD: SCS 0, JSU 7 at 12:22 (1st qtr.); Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:58
- TD: SCS 7, JSU 7 at 2:06 (2nd qtr.); Scoring Drive: 3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19
- FG: SCS 10, JSU 7 at 0:08 (2nd qtr.); Scoring Drive: 10 plays, 36 yards, :57
TURNOVERS
- Corey Fields - Interception
- Shedeur Sanders - Fumble
STANDOUT PLAYERS
JSU
- Shedeur Sanders: 8/15, 84 yards, 1 TD, 122.4 QBR; 8 rushes, 5 yards
- Peytton Pickett: 7 rushes, 12 yards
- Warren Newman: 4 rushes, 38 yards; 4 receptions, 38 yards
- Keith Corbin: 1 rush, 7 yards, 1 TD
SCS
- Corey Fields: 16/21, 45 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Kendrel Flowers: 10 rushes, 46 yards; 2 receptions, 20 yards
- Donte Anthony: 3 rushes, 10 yards
ANALYSIS
- Jackson State's slow start hurts the offensive production.
- The Shedeur Sanders fumble was huge. It gave at listless Bulldogs offense life inside the 10 yard line. The Bulldogs would score a touchdown.
- Both defenses have been keeping the game tight.
- Kendrel Flowers has been the Bulldogs' offensive threat. Coach Pough should stay with him.
- The SCS offensive and defensive lines have been doing the job at the line of scrimmage.
- JSU needs to be balanced. Missed attempting the field goal could have had the score 10-10 at halftime.
