    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballVideosSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
    Search

    HBCU Football Scores & Standings - Week 7

    A rundown of the football game scores and conference standings for HBCU football teams after Week 7.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    A rundown of the football game scores and conference standings for HBCU football teams after Week 7.

    HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 7

    Saturday, Oct. 16

    Southern

    SWAC SCORES

    • Jackson State 28, Alabama State 7
    • Prairie View A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 29
    • Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31
    • Alcorn State 24, Mississippi Valley State 12
    • Grambling State 34, Texas Southern 20
    • Southern 34, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
    Talbert

    MEAC SCORES

    • Norfolk State 42, Virginia Lynchburg 14
    • South Carolina State 38, Morgan State 14
    Miles vs Lane

    SIAC SCORES

    • Morehouse 51, Fort Valley State 3
    • Savannah State 49, Clark Atlanta 14
    • Albany State 28, Benedict 6
    • Tuskegee 29, Central State 0
    • Miles 34, Lane 31
    fb_chowan

    CIAA

    • Bowie State 51, Virginia State 44
    • Virginia Union 38, Chowan 31
    • Lincoln University(PA) 17, Elizabeth City State 14
    • Fayettville State 55, Johnson C. Smith 12,
    • Winston-Salem State 41, St. Augustine's 0
    • Shaw University 20, Livingstone College 9
    NC A&T

    BIG SOUTH

    • Kennesaw State 14, North Carolina A&T 0
    • Charleston Southern 35, Hampton 5
    Tennessee State Football

    OVC

    • Tennessee State 20, Tennessee Tech 13 (OT)

    Grambling Defeats Texas Southern

    HBCU CONFERENCE STANDINGS

    MEAC

    1. Howard | 2-4 (1-0)
    2. Norfolk State | 3-2 (0-0)
    3. Delaware State | 3-3 (0-0)
    4. North Carolina Central | 2-4 (0-0)
    5. South Carolina State | 1-3 (0-0)
    6. Morgan State | 0-5 (0-1)

    SWAC

    East

    1. Jackson State | 4-1 (2-0)
    2. Alabama State | 3-2 (2-1)
    3. Florida A&M | 3-2 (1-1)
    4. Mississippi Valley State | 2-3 (1-1)
    5. Alabama A&M | 3-1 (1-1)
    6. Bethune-Cookman | 0-6 (0-3)

    West

    1. Prairie View A&M | 4-1 (3-0)
    2. Alcorn State | 3-2 (2-0)
    3. Southern | 2-3 (1-1)
    4. Texas Southern| 2-3 (1-1)
    5. Grambling State | 2-4 (1-2)
    6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 1-4 (0-3)

    Conference records in parentheses.

    CIAA

    NORTHERN DIVISION

    1. Bowie State 4-0 1.000 6-1 0.857 W6
    2. Virginia Union 3-1 0.750 4-3 0.571 W2
    3. Virginia State 2-2 0.500 2-4 0.333 L1
    4. Chowan 2-2 0.500 5-2 0.714 L2
    5. Elizabeth City State 2-2 0.500 2-5 0.286 L2
    6. Lincoln (PA) 1-3 0.250 1-6 0.143 W1

    SOUTHERN DIVISION

    1. Fayetteville State 4-0 1.000 5-1 0.833 W4
    2. Shaw 3-1 0.750 4-3 0.571 W1
    3. Winston-Salem State 2-2 0.500 2-4 0.333 W2
    4. Livingstone 1-3 0.250 1-6 0.143 L1
    5. St. Augustine's 0-4 0.000 0-5 0.000 L5
    6. Johnson C. Smith 0-4 0.000 0-6 0.000 L6

    SIAC

    • Allen 0-0, 3-3 
    • Edward Waters 0-0, 2-5

    East

    1. Savannah State 4-0, 6-1
    2. Albany State 2-0, 5-1
    3. Fort Valley State 2-1, 4-3
    4. Benedict 0-2, 3-3
    5. Clark Atlanta 0-3, 2-5
    6. Morehouse 2-1, 2-5

    West

    1. Miles 2-2, 3-4
    2. Lane 1-2, 4-3
    3. Kentucky State 2-1, 4-3
    4. Tuskegee 2-1, 3-4 
    5. Central State 0-4, 1-6

    MORE HBCU COVERAGE

    Southern
    Football

    HBCU Football Scores & Standings | Week 7

    32 seconds ago
    FAMU
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 8

    2 hours ago
    Sanders TD Red
    Videos

    Watch: Shedeur Sanders' Incredible Touchdown Pass

    19 hours ago
    morehousefootball_245081228_1024280235074536_2239852817403030460_n
    Football

    Morehouse Dismantles Fort Valley for Homecoming Victory

    Oct 17, 2021
    Screenshot 2021-10-16 162041
    SWAC

    SWAC Scores in Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021
    Screenshot 2021-10-16 173739
    SWAC

    Jackson State Tigers Swat Down Alabama State Hornets in SWAC Win

    Oct 16, 2021
    Shedeur Sanders vs ASU
    SWAC

    Jackson State-Alabama State Halftime Report | Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021
    JSU vs AAMU
    Football

    HBCU Kickoff: Homecomings in Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021