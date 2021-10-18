HBCU Football Scores & Standings - Week 7
A rundown of the football game scores and conference standings for HBCU football teams after Week 7.
HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 7
Saturday, Oct. 16
SWAC SCORES
- Jackson State 28, Alabama State 7
- Prairie View A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 29
- Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31
- Alcorn State 24, Mississippi Valley State 12
- Grambling State 34, Texas Southern 20
- Southern 34, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
MEAC SCORES
- Norfolk State 42, Virginia Lynchburg 14
- South Carolina State 38, Morgan State 14
SIAC SCORES
- Morehouse 51, Fort Valley State 3
- Savannah State 49, Clark Atlanta 14
- Albany State 28, Benedict 6
- Tuskegee 29, Central State 0
- Miles 34, Lane 31
CIAA
- Bowie State 51, Virginia State 44
- Virginia Union 38, Chowan 31
- Lincoln University(PA) 17, Elizabeth City State 14
- Fayettville State 55, Johnson C. Smith 12,
- Winston-Salem State 41, St. Augustine's 0
- Shaw University 20, Livingstone College 9
BIG SOUTH
- Kennesaw State 14, North Carolina A&T 0
- Charleston Southern 35, Hampton 5
OVC
- Tennessee State 20, Tennessee Tech 13 (OT)
HBCU CONFERENCE STANDINGS
MEAC
- Howard | 2-4 (1-0)
- Norfolk State | 3-2 (0-0)
- Delaware State | 3-3 (0-0)
- North Carolina Central | 2-4 (0-0)
- South Carolina State | 1-3 (0-0)
- Morgan State | 0-5 (0-1)
SWAC
East
- Jackson State | 4-1 (2-0)
- Alabama State | 3-2 (2-1)
- Florida A&M | 3-2 (1-1)
- Mississippi Valley State | 2-3 (1-1)
- Alabama A&M | 3-1 (1-1)
- Bethune-Cookman | 0-6 (0-3)
West
- Prairie View A&M | 4-1 (3-0)
- Alcorn State | 3-2 (2-0)
- Southern | 2-3 (1-1)
- Texas Southern| 2-3 (1-1)
- Grambling State | 2-4 (1-2)
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 1-4 (0-3)
Conference records in parentheses.
CIAA
NORTHERN DIVISION
- Bowie State 4-0 1.000 6-1 0.857 W6
- Virginia Union 3-1 0.750 4-3 0.571 W2
- Virginia State 2-2 0.500 2-4 0.333 L1
- Chowan 2-2 0.500 5-2 0.714 L2
- Elizabeth City State 2-2 0.500 2-5 0.286 L2
- Lincoln (PA) 1-3 0.250 1-6 0.143 W1
SOUTHERN DIVISION
- Fayetteville State 4-0 1.000 5-1 0.833 W4
- Shaw 3-1 0.750 4-3 0.571 W1
- Winston-Salem State 2-2 0.500 2-4 0.333 W2
- Livingstone 1-3 0.250 1-6 0.143 L1
- St. Augustine's 0-4 0.000 0-5 0.000 L5
- Johnson C. Smith 0-4 0.000 0-6 0.000 L6
SIAC
- Allen 0-0, 3-3
- Edward Waters 0-0, 2-5
East
- Savannah State 4-0, 6-1
- Albany State 2-0, 5-1
- Fort Valley State 2-1, 4-3
- Benedict 0-2, 3-3
- Clark Atlanta 0-3, 2-5
- Morehouse 2-1, 2-5
West
- Miles 2-2, 3-4
- Lane 1-2, 4-3
- Kentucky State 2-1, 4-3
- Tuskegee 2-1, 3-4
- Central State 0-4, 1-6
