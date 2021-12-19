HBCU Pigskin Showdown 2021

The 2021 HBCU Pigskin Showdown is a college football postseason event for standout players who have become draft-eligible as of the conclusion of the 2021 college football season.

For many recent years, there has become an increased need for players from historically black colleges and universities to be given an opportunity to show their skills in an all-star game setting.

For those prospects who need heightened exposure, our event gives them an opportunity to add to their portfolios as it relates to pursuing a career on the professional level. Many players simply cannot rely only on their college pro-days to help them raise their stock in the eyes of evaluators. College all-star games are important for a reason. They allow players to be evaluated while competing against the best competition possible.

Our Research has shown us that only one player from an HBCU was chosen in the 2020 NFL Draft and none in the 2021 NFL Draft. We have also found that there are only 26 HBCU players on current NFL rosters. A steady decline of HBCU players in the NFL has occurred since the 1990’s. In 1994, there were 86 players on opening day NFL rosters. From an evaluation and scouting perspective, there is a real need for our platform.

For its 2021 game, the HBCU PIGSKIN SHOWDOWN has contracted HBCUgo.tv as its official broadcast partner. HBCUgo.tv delivers quality sports, entertainment, education and lifestyle programming telling HBCU stories in HBCU voices in more than (100) million digital and SMART TV households across the nation.

Viewers can access the network on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Big South in six southern states and Verizon Fios (Dallas / Fort Worth, TX). Viewers can also access the network via live stream on the HBCUgo.tv website.

HBCUgo.tv functions as the cultural destination for all things that are “Unapologetically” HBCU 365!”

HBCUgo.tv aims to provide millennials, faculty, alumni and the greater community of HBCU enthusiasts with a pioneer platform that captures the diversity of experiences, perspectives, and aspects of “The Culture” that exist only on HBCU campuses. This new media technology network will also provide a structured voice for emerging creatives in media production, branding and broadcasting.

HBCUgo.tv is led by its co-founders, former Black Entertainment Television (BET) executives, Curtis Symonds and Clinton Evans.

The HBCUgo.tv team of media and production professionals has produced award-winning programming for ABC, BET, Bounce, Comcast, ESPN, NFL, NBC Universal, Fox and TV One to name a few, plus regional and national events for leading sports organizations such as Nike, Reebok, AND 1 Basketball, Coca-Cola, MillerCoors, Black Family Channel, SONY and the Magic Johnson Foundation.