Ian Wheeler: Howard Alum Battles for NFL Roster Spot with Bills

PITTSFORD, N.Y. - Ian Wheeler carried a Bison on his helmet for four seasons at Howard University. Today, the former MEAC standout is wearing a version of that familiar logo again at Buffalo Bills training camp because his United Bowl MVP performance has given him another opportunity to chase an NFL roster spot.

Wheeler, 24, spoke with Ray Rogers of Urban Sports Scene at St. John Fisher University, the Bills' training camp site, one day before the team's first scrimmage at the new Highmark Stadium.

Rogers asked whether seeing the Howard-style Bison logo around the Bills' facility ever feels like more than a coincidence.

"Yeah, no, it definitely is. We got a couple of those around the building, a couple old jerseys and stuff with the same logo," Wheeler said. "So it's live. It's definitely cool being here."

For Wheeler, however, the nostalgia has to take a back seat to earning a job with the Bills.

Bills running back Ian Wheeler runs hard up the middle during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, August 3, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

100 miles per hour

Earlier that morning, Rogers had asked Bills head coach Joe Brady about Wheeler and the competition within Buffalo's running back room.

Brady's assessment was simple: Wheeler plays at "100 miles per hour."

The challenge now is translating that speed and effort into consistent execution on the gridiron.

"Definitely a lot of speed. Definitely a lot of effort," Wheeler said. "Just right now I'm trying to get a bearing on the playbook and just trying to get a little bit better every day. And I think I've done that so far."

That last part may be just as important as his athletic ability.

At this stage of Wheeler's NFL journey, every rep is an audition.

The "Bookman" mentality

At Howard, Wheeler earned the nickname "Bookman" because of the hours he spent studying.

The nickname followed him for a reason.

Now, that same preparation is becoming essential as he attempts to absorb an NFL playbook while competing for a roster spot.

Bills running back Ian Wheeler waits for the start of a drill with running backs during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it's challenging, but obviously this is my job, so that's the thing I have to really focus on," Wheeler said. "Obviously, they're just throwing everything at me at one time. Training camp is when you put in pretty much everything."

Wheeler knows the margin for error is small.

"That's been an adjustment, but I've been in it," he said. "I've been in my book every day just getting better and making sure I really know the plays in and out."

The Bookman is back in the books.

This time, the stakes are an NFL career.

What a champion & MVP brings to Buffalo

Wheeler arrived in Buffalo boasting fresh championship credentials.

In June, he rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Louisville Kings' 25-19 United Bowl victory over the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The performance earned Wheeler United Bowl MVP honors in the same city where he established himself as a college star at Howard.

The experience also reinforced something Wheeler believes matters when competing for a championship roster: consistency.

"I guess experience," Wheeler said when asked what he can bring from his championship run. "And then obviously just being steady."

Wheeler believes championship teams separate themselves by how they handle adversity.

"I feel like a lot of times the difference between a championship team and a team that like is just contending is they kind of go through the ups and downs too much instead of being even-keeled," he said.

His approach in Buffalo is built around that same principle.

"So just being steady and just showing up as myself every day."

Bills running Ian Wheeler protects the ball during position drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, August 4, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Special teams could be Wheeler's pathway

For an undrafted running back competing for limited opportunities in an NFL backfield, special teams can provide the fastest route onto the roster.

Wheeler is embracing that reality.

He took special teams reps during practice, working in a phase that can determine whether a young player survives roster cuts.

Jeff Rodgers, Buffalo's special teams coordinator, is evaluating those snaps.

"Gotta put a lot of effort into special teams," Wheeler said. "If you're not the number 1 back, you've got to play special teams."

His message to Rodgers is straightforward.

"So I'm just trying to show Coach Rodgers I know what I'm doing and that I'm going to give my effort every time I get the opportunity to."

For Wheeler, special teams is not a secondary assignment.

It could be his ticket.

Another practice, another audition

Buffalo's first scrimmage at the new Highmark Stadium carries significance for the franchise, but Wheeler is trying to keep the moment in perspective.

"I'm not exactly excited. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to play," Wheeler said. "Obviously, to us, it's just another practice. So just going out there and just doing my best. If I do that, I'll be straight."

That mindset comes from experience.

Wheeler signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Howard in 2024. He scored twice in his preseason debut before tearing his ACL later that summer.

He returned in August 2025 and ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills at Soldier Field.

Now, one year later, Buffalo is the team Wheeler is trying to make.

He isn't predicting what comes next.

"Expectations? No, I don't have them," Wheeler said. "I'm just trying to be a little bit better than the day before. I think I'll handle myself if I do that."

That is the Bookman mentality.

Study the playbook. Win the next rep. Make the most of every opportunity.

The scrimmage provides another public audition. The 53-man roster deadline provides the ultimate test.

Between now and then, Wheeler has kickoff, punt, and other special-teams opportunities to make Rodgers - and the Bills - think twice before letting the HBCU legend go.