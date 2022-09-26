Jackson State Climbs into Top-10 of FCS Coaches, Stats Perform Polls
Jackson State climbs into the Top 10 FCS Coaches and Stats Perform Polls in Week 5.
On Saturday, the Tigers subdued the Delta Devils with a splash of "Holy Water of Pure Dominance" in their 49-7 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS.
Shedeur Sanders repeats from Week 4 as the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Player of the Week. He shares the honor with the Alcorn Braves newcomer and running back terror, Jarveon Howard.
Sanders completed his career-high day by completing 40-of-51 passing attempts for 438 yards and 4 TDs.
FCS COACHES POLL RESULTS
The coaches believe the Tigers are worthy of climbing from No. 11 to No. 8 in their FCS Coaches poll for Week 5. Jackson State is the only HBCU program ranked in the Top-25 Polls. The other HBCU teams receiving votes were North Carolina Central (43 points) and Florida A&M (3 points).
STATS PERFORM POLL RESULTS
The voters in the Week 5's Stats Perform polls rank Coach Prime's squad at No. 9, which is a jump from No. 11 in Week 4.
North Carolina Central (4-0) received votes, but was un-ranked at 133 points.
HBCU LEGENDS TOP-5 RANKINGS
- Jackson State
- NCCU
- Alcorn State
- Prairie View
- Virginia Union
