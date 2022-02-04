NFL Draft: 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl Recap

Yet another close all-star game on the 2022 circuit, as the West Team held off the East Team 25-24 in the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl.

LAS VEGAS—Yet another close all-star game on the 2022 circuit, as the West Team held off the East Team 25-24 in the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl. It went down to the wire, as the West held off an East rally after going up 25-8 at one point in the game. Both sides came to play and the stage was set for the next generation of NFL superstars to make a name for themselves. Here’s a look at who stood out:

#17 QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame: 6030 | 217 | 948 | 3078 | 7548 Several quarterbacks flashed throughout the week but none more than Notre Dame signal-caller Jake Coan, who appeared to be the most finished product from start-to-finish. He earned the game start and finished 10-of-13 for 91 passing yards and one touchdown. His frame, strong arm, experience and mechanics will all be positive attributes that coaches will want to work with at the next level. #4 QB EJ Perry, Brown: 6014 | 212 | 868 | 3228 | 7578 Brown quarterback EJ Perry certainly made some believers this week, earning offensive MVP honors after throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. The Boston College transfer is a smart, accurate decision-maker and should be a strong camp arm worth injecting into any QB room come August. Meanwhile, Kent State dual-threat quarterback Dustin Crum will head to Indianapolis next for the NFL Scouting Combine and is worth monitoring as he continues to go through the process. #5 RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State: 5110 | 205 | 938 | 3200 | 7618 Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin departs Las Vegas as the most impressive overall running back. His vision, burst and pedigree makes for valuable rotational running back at the next level. He finished with 50 rushing yards on eight carries, including a five-yard touchdown run in which he carried in four defenders on his back. Corbin certainly made himself some money this week. #19 RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina: 5107 | 203 | 878 | 3218 | 7568 North Carolina running back Ty Chandler drew a lot of praise from national media and deservedly so. He tallied 69 rushing yards on 11 carries, displaying his big run capability. There is no question that Chandler possesses outstanding balance, agility and the toughness to finish runs. His acceleration, pass-catching ability and a-plus pass protection all warrant a good hard look at the next level. However, his fumbling issues came back to haunt him, as Chandler put the ball on the carpet in this game. It was reminiscent of his Tennessee days and some scouts may have a hard time getting over that hump but he should still be viewed as very draftable. #83 WR Samori Toure, Nebraska: 6006 | 191 | 938 | 3228 | 7668 Nebraska wideout Samori Toure put an exclamation point on a spectacular week with two scores in the fourth quarter to try and mount a comeback He finished with five grabs for 32 receiving yards, while measuring in with exceptional measurements at the beginning of the week. He has yet to receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine but Toure stands a very good chance to hear his name called in the draft. #89 TE Jelani Woods, Virginia: 6066 | 259 | 928 | 3418 | 8218 Virginia tight end Jelani Woods has popped all week. He possesses tremendous size, consistent hands, a tall frame, solid route running skills and impressive athleticism, all of which will be reason for NFL teams to push him up draft boards; early day three seems like a safe landing spot for the Oklahoma State transfer. #50 DL Marquan McCall, Kentucky: 6024 | 346 | 1068 | 3318 | 8048 Kentucky nose tackle Marquan McCall was a player who showed up on film all week long and that theme continued on game day. McCall made his presence felt early on with a big fourth down goal line stuff on a run play up the middle during the first quarter. On another play, his anticipation created a botched snap, a testament to the type of backfield disruptor he can be. In fact, McCall was spending so much time in the backfield that coaches were seeking to charge him rent! #41 LB James Houston, Jackson State From the HBCU ranks, Jackson State linebacker James Houston continued to turn heads for the second consecutive week. After a strong performance at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Houston got the callup to the East-West Shrine Bowl and finished with a bang. A traditional pass-rusher at the college ranks, Houston demonstrated the ability to play off-ball backer, which bodes well for his draft stock, considering his lack of prototype size. This is a ‘make-it’ type prospect. #54 LB Diego Fagot, Navy: 6020 | 237 | L 0868 | 3078 | 7448 The hit by Navy linebacker Diego Fagot on quarterback Brock Purdy before the end of the first half is the epiphany of his week in a nutshell. The pile-driving play on Purdy was one of several highlights for Fagot, whose lateral quickness and sideline-to-sideline prowess was on full display. A big, violent, fundamentally sound rock’em, sock’em backer, Fagot has proved he is a next level player during his stay in Vegas. For his efforts, he was named defensive MVP of the game.

