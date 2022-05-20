Report: Tennessee State Defensive Backs Signed by USFL Team

A pair of Tennessee State football stars were signed by an USFL team.

According to league sources, a pair of Tennessee State football stars will sign with the Michigan Panthers. The USFL team will add defensive backs Cory Rahman and Eddie Graham to its active roster for Week 6 action against the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 PM CT.

Tennessee State Tigers safety Cory Rahman (26) narrowly misses intercepting a pass in an OVC football game between the Austin Peay Governors and Tennessee State Tigers at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Hpt Austin Peay Tennessee State 01

Cory Rahman was a second-team All-OVC player who tied leading the Tigers with 65 tackles (41 solo and 24 assisted). Rahman was a participant in last week's Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp, but did not receive a contract offer from the NFL team.

In 2021, Graham had two interceptions, 35 total tackles (23 solos and 12 assists), five passed defended, and one quarterback hurry.

Per the Tennessee State Tigers website, Rahman and Graham are the seventh and eighth former TSU Tigers to either get drafted or signed as free agents during the inaugural season of the USFL.

Eddie George now has two former players on professional team rosters.

Former Tigers were selected in the first USFL Draft: Mekhi Brown, Chidi Okeke, Chris Rowland, Robert Myers, Terrell Bonds, and Brandon Haskin.

HBCU Legends NFL Draft Coverage