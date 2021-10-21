The Coach Prime Report - Week 8

Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers football team have evolved into a powerhouse and a rich source of information for HBCU sports fans and connoisseurs.

In Week 8's weekly installment, head coach Deion Sanders and the top-ranked JSU team address their homecoming success, economic impact, and over 200 recruits. In addition, Coach Prime bestowed a special gift upon a deserving player and his family.

Coach Deion Sanders; SWAC Press Conference

SANDERS HELD OFF THE SIDELINES

Deion Sanders is under the advisement of the physicians to relinquish his coaching duties as Jackson State hosts Bethune Cookman on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sanders posted on social media, "Tiger Nation I y'all to do me a favor this weekend. I need y'all to really show out and pack The Vet. Due to my recent foot surgery, I will be following my team of doctors' orders, and I will not be coaching this weekend. Coach Gary Harrell, my right hand, will be leading our team and carrying out our missing to win all four quarters and play smart, tough, fast, and disciplined. You already know I-BELIEVE, and I know darn well, you do too! Go Tigers."

Sanders had foot surgery on Sept. 22 and continued coaching at home against Delta State a few days later. Coach Prime remained active at practices and coaching games from his assortment of manual and motorized scooters.

Bethune-Cookman is winless but not dangerous. After seven games, the Wildcats' offense averages slightly over 24 points per game, fourth in the SWAC. Against Mississippi Valley State, BCU recorded 479 yards of offense in a 20-14 losing effort before a homecoming crowd in Daytona Beach. Jackson State has the SWAC's top-ranked defense and limits opponents to 12.2 points per game.

The JSU Tigers are favored to prevail with a win over the Wildcats in Coach Sanders' absence. However, expect a tough fight from the Bethune-Cookman eager for an upset bid.

THE POWER OF RECRUITING

“I think we accommodated 200 recruits. I know we had requests for 345, to be exact. Because I care about those types of numbers, to see if we can accommodate more. We had several on official visits that had great visits. I mean, you couldn't ask for more. An official visit, to see that atmosphere, to see the fanfare, to see the culture...I just wish we could translate that feeling, that atmosphere, that move, into every week. That's what the Power 5's do," said Coach Sanders in Monday's SWAC Coaches press conference.

THE SANTEE MARSHALL SCHOLARSHIP!

"I’m so proud of this young man." Coach Prime was writing about running back Santee Marshall. Marshall, the former cameraman this Spring, wanted an opportunity to play at Jackson State University. Sanders gave him that opportunity and blessed Marshall and his family with a full scholarship.

"Tido went from being one of our cameramen to our starting running back, and he had himself another great game on homecoming. He earned that darn scholarship! That 38 Special!" wrote Sanders on his Instagram account.

Shedeur Sanders; Credit: JSU Athletics

ON SHEDEUR SANDERS

"He didn't play his best game this week. Some of the route combinations and things they threw up against us derailed him a bit. The running game was very substantial. Shedeur is a consummate professional. He works his butt off. He studies, he prepares like no other, and he's a born leader."

Credit: JSU Athletics

THE ECONOMIC IMPACT

A Homecoming event for black colleges has always had a positive economic impact on the school and surrounding businesses of the area. Since most HBCUs reside in small southern towns and cities of the U.S., major cultural events like a homecoming would spike their economies. Coach Sanders highlighted this fact by saying, "I wish we could get to the point where 53,000 [fans in attendance] is the expectation week in and week out. That affects the economy, that affects so much. Hotels are all packed, restaurants all packed, the shopping plaza all packed. For the state and city makes so much more revenue. Now we can have a 'say so' in where that's distributed. Now, our roads are paved much better. The inner-city is looking much better because of what we're bringing to the table...I just wish we can have consistency in these types of numbers, not just for Homecoming."

JSU LEADING IN FCS ATTENDANCE

TIGERS RISING IN FCS POLLS

HBCU Legends - No. 1 ranking BOXTOROW - No. 1 ranking Dr. Cavil's Inside The HBCU Huddle - No. 1 ranking FCS Coaches Poll - No. 20 (up from 25) STATS Perform FCS Top 25 - No. 24

SWAC HONORS

WR Keith Corbin III honored as SWAC Newcomer of the Week for Week 7. Corbin finished the afternoon against Alabama State with 7 receptions for 113 receiving yards and one touchdown.

MORE HBCU COVERAGE