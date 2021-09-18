SWAC football games odds, predictions, stats, and trends in Week 3 of the 2021 regular season.

The SWAC in Week 3 has several "Cut the Check" games on the slate. Smaller FCS programs with challenge the more well-funded FBS programs this Saturday. I expect at least one upset from the scheduled contests. My prediction is for either Prairie View A&M or Jackson State to be victorious by the end of Saturday night.

It's Time to Level-Up vs. FBS Schools

Houston Baptist vs. Prairie View A&M

Visiting Prairie View (1-1) at Blackshear Field will be Houston Baptist University (0-2) who are fifth in the Southland Conference. Last weekend, the Panther lost 40-9 to Incarnate Word Cardinals. PVAMU quarterback Jawon Pass tossed 3 INTs in the losing effort. But on Saturday, HBU's trek up Hwy 290 may yield a different result.

Watch the matchup between Huskies sophomore quarterback Blaise Bensten and Panthers signal-caller Jawon Pass.

Prediction: PVAMU- 27, HBU - 24

JSU vs. UL-Monroe

Jackson State's Deion Sanders will match wits with his former coach's (Bobby Bowden) son and Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden. The former 'Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (1993) fields an impressive group of offensive talent for the Warhawks.

ULM will be licking their wounds after Kentucky trounced them 45-10 on Sept. 4. The undefeated JSU Tigers (2-0) are mauling their opponents with freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders carving through defenses.

SI Sportsbook has UL Monroe as a 5.5 point favorite against JSU with an over/under at 54 points.

SI's Stats, Trends, and FYI

The Warhawks rack up 162.0 fewer yards per game (87.0), than the Tigers allow per outing (249.0).

This year the Tigers put up 22.5 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Warhawks surrender (45.0).

The Tigers average 348.0 yards per game, 206.0 fewer yards than the 554.0 the Warhawks allow.

Neither team has an offensive turnover on the season.

Deion Sanders said players' helmets for both teams will have a Bobby Bowden decal.

Prediction: JSU-31, UL Monroe-30

The Tigers defense prevails in the end and shock the Warhawks.

SWAC Football Odds - Week 3

SI Sportsbook odds for the following SWAC action in Week 3.

Stats and Trends

Houston is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 219.5 yards.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (1).

GSU racks up 223.5 fewer yards per game (70.5) than the Cougars give up per contest (294.0).

The Bulls collect 131.0 more yards per game (277.0) than the Rattlers allow per matchup (146.0).

This year the Rattlers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (3).

The Braves average 47.0 more yards per game (334.5) than the Jaguars allow (287.5).

The Braves have zero giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have six takeaways .

How To Watch SWAC Football on Sept. 18 - Week 3

Houston Baptist at Prairie View A&M– 6:00 pm

Mississippi Valley State at Stephen F. Austin– 6:00 pm

Florida A&M at South Florida– 6:00 pm, ESPN+

Grambling State at Houston– 6:00 pm,ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas­– 6:00 pm

McNeese State at Southern– 6:00 pm, ESPN+

Alcorn State at South Alabama– 7:00 pm

Jackson State at Louisiana-Monroe– 7:00 pm, ESPN3

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

