Illinois Basketball 2024-2025 Scouting Reports: Keaton Kutcher
Every day over the two weeks leading up to Illinois' Nov. 4 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report highlighting each Illini player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the 10th of 14, we shine a light on guard Keaton Kutcher.
Where he’s from
Keaton Kutcher is a 6-foot-2 guard from Mount Vernon, Iowa, where out of high school he signed with South Dakota. He played two years for the Coyotes before following his heart to a Big Ten school and, in a sense, retracing his old man's footsteps to Brad Underwood's door: David Kutcher, Keaton's father, played for Underwood during the Illinois coach's time as an assistant at Western Illinois.
What he's done
Kutcher filled it up at Mount Vernon High School, where he posted more than 20 points and three 3-pointers a game over a four-year varsity career, during which he earned All-State honors three times. Even as a freshman, he once blew up for 10 3-pointers in a varsity game. Kutcher didn't play big minutes at South Dakota, but he shot over 50 percent overall and 60 percent on 3s as a sophomore, and he likely would have carved out a spot in the Coyotes' rotation had he stuck around in Vermillion.
How he helps
If there is nothing else that Kutcher brings to the table in his second season in Champaign, he will provide top-level marksmanship for the Illini. Shooting was a top priority in Underwood and staff's most recent recruiting hunt, but that element has never been lacking for Keaton, who has enough size and range to get off his silky jumper at the Big Ten level.
What they're saying
Underwood consolidated the sharpshooting he had hoped to add to this Illini group, adding proven perimeter scorers in transfers Ben Humrichous (Evansville) and Jake Davis (Mercer), among other potential impact gunners.
Still, if he had to pick just one Illini shooter who stands out above all the others, teammate AJ Redd didn't hesitate: "I’m gonna have to say Keaton. I think Keaton is the best shooter on the team. Ben is up there ... Jake. So I’d say Keaton, Ben and Jake."
What we expect
Making room for Kutcher last year wasn't just an Underwood favor to an old friend. He can hoop. But even after a developmental redshirt year, Kutcher, a walk-on, will be battling for playing time with bigger, more athletic guards – including several with far greater in-game experience against elite competition. In his initial action in Champaign, at least, Kutcher will likely have to settle for situational shooting opportunities and work his way up the ladder from there.