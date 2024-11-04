Illinois Basketball 2024-2025 Scouting Reports: Ty Rodgers
Every day over the two weeks leading up to Illinois' Nov. 4 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report highlighting each Illini player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the 13th of 14, we shine a light on guard Ty Rodgers.
Monday: Tre White
Where he’s from
Rodgers is originally from Saginaw, Michigan, but he played his preps basketball at Thornton High School – just as Illini freshman center Morez Johnson Jr. – right outside of Chicago. A junior, Rodgers spent both his previous collegiate seasons in Champaign and is one of only two returners from last season’s Elite Eight squad.
What he’s done
As a freshman, Rodgers played in every Illinois game, averaging 4.0 rebounds over 17.3 minutes per game. As a sophomore, Rodgers started all 38 games, shooting 52.7 percent from the field while averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. It isn't reflected in his steals or blocks numbers, but he's an effective defender whose length and athleticism allow him to guard 3-4 positions.
How he helps
An elite rebounder from the guard position, the 6-foot-6 Rodgers can grab-and-go on the defensive glass or create second-chance opportunities (2.3 offensive rebounds per game last season). A point forward of sorts, Rodgers often brings the ball up, initiates the offense and facilitates teammates, then takes a position in or near the dunker spot, where he provides excellent finishing ability at or above the rim.
What they’re saying
Coach Brad Underwood on Rodgers' veteran influence and importance to an Illini group made up of almost exclusively newcomers: “Outstanding. He might be one of the more popular players to ever play here, in terms of teammates, what he does in the community, what he does with other athletes on campus. That permeates through our locker room. Ty’s been not afraid – he’s sprinted to a leadership role for this team.”
Rodgers' kryptonite has been the jump shot (zero 3-point attempts in two seasons at Illinois), but it's been an area of focus in the offseason – and he's not nearly as touchy about it as his teammates are: "For all y’all down there talking, he’s been working on that jump shot every day," said Kylan Boswell. "I watch him. It’s very motivating for myself, seeing someone just continuously try to get better at their craft.”
What we expect
Rodgers can fit into the lineup almost anywhere, but after starting every game last season he may be forced into a backup role in 2024-25. It may feel like a demotion, but such a move ultimately could also make the Illini better: Rodgers has the perfect skill set to lead a second unit or spell nearly anyone as the first player off the bench. And if his jumper does start landing? Now we're talking about another Illini with a pro future. Rodgers isn’t too worried about either way: “It’s going to come," he assured on Big Ten media day. "And when it does, I got something for everybody."