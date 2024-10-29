Illini now

Illinois Basketball 2024-2025 Scouting Reports: Jason Jakstys

Jakstys, a skilled, 6-foot-10 in-state forward, has intriguing long-term potential for the Illini

Jackson Langendorf

Jason Jakstys, a freshman forward at Illinois, averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds and earned All-Area honors as a senior at Yorkville (Illinois) High School in 2023-24.
Jason Jakstys, a freshman forward at Illinois, averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds and earned All-Area honors as a senior at Yorkville (Illinois) High School in 2023-24. / University of Illinois
In this story:

Every day over the two weeks leading up to Illinois' Nov. 4 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report highlighting each Illini player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the seventh of 14, we shine a light on forward Jason Jakstys.

Tuesday: Kasparas Jakucionis

More Illini scouting reports

Jason Jakstys, 6-foot-10 forward

Where he’s from

An Illinois native, Jakstys went to Yorkville High School, helping lead the team to 44 wins and a Class 4A Regional final across his junior and senior year. Jakstys played his AAU ball for Breakaway Basketball on the UAA circuit, and his father, Tom, played college basketball at Illinois Wesleyan.

What he’s done

In his senior year, Jakstys averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds, earning third-team All-State honors. He finished his high school career rated as the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois from the Class of 2023.

How he helps

Jakstys is a long and agile big who can run the floor and make plays around the rim on both sides of the ball. He also has catch-and-shoot ability, with range extending out to the 3-point line. The Illini hope to further build and sharpen all those skills to develop Jakstys into a versatile stretch 4.

What they’re saying

Brad Underwood has dubbed Jakstys – who arrived on campus (like many freshman bigs) undersized – the unofficial offseason eating champion:

“Jason maybe became the waffle-eating champion of our team via Adam Fletcher in the weight gain process," Underwood said. "Fletch just says, ‘More syrup,’ and Jason just keeps eating them. That’s all part of his process. He’s going to be a terrific player down the road. He does a lot of really good things now. "

What we expect

At 210 pounds, Jakstys has already added strength to his frame, but he needs to continue to fill out in order to bang with mature Big Ten frontcourt players. Playing behind a deep frontcourt rotation that includes Tomislav Ivisic, Ben Humrichous, Morez Johnson Jr. and Carey Booth, Jakstys figures to to see limited action in his first season in Champaign and would seem a reasonable candidate to redshirt. Over the long-term, Jakstys could grow into a do-everything forward who gives opponents matchup fits.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illini Featured in Andy Katz's 10 Non-Conference Matchups to Watch

Illinois Basketball Lands in ESPN's Final Preseason Bracketology Predictions

Five Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Exhibition Loss to Ole Miss

Will 'Booty Ball' Make a Triumphant Comeback for Illinois Basketball?

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Jackson is a University of Illinois student, an aspiring statistician and longtime follower of Illini athletics.

Home/Basketball