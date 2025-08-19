Coveted St. Louis Guard Quentin Coleman Includes Illinois Basketball in Top Six
After all the talks of 2026 recruiting class troubles at Illinois – including from us here at Illinois on SI – coach Brad Underwood and his staff have hit their stride on the recruiting trail. In the last week, the Illini have landed in four-star big man Aliou Dioum’s top six, scheduled a visit with top-25 wing Cameron Holmes and locked in official visits with two other guards from the northeast in Lucas Morillo and Jasiah Jervis.
Recently, the Illini made even more headway in the race for talent, this time with three-star sharpshooter Quentin Coleman – whom Illinois offered back in late July.
On Monday, Coleman cut his list of finalists to six schools – which included Illinois, along with St. Louis, Iowa, Texas Tech, Wake Forest and Texas A&M.
A 6-foot-3 guard and St. Louis native, Coleman is tabbed as the No. 167 player in the country and seventh-best player in the state of Missouri, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Quentin Coleman's scouting report
A smooth guard, Coleman has a tight handle, a knockdown jumper from deep (both on spot-ups and off the dribble) and in the midrange, along with a nifty downhill game. Although his athleticism isn’t exactly head-turning, Coleman has a solid first step and has shown the ability to get up. And whatever explosiveness or athleticism he may lack, he more than makes up for with his ball-handling and mature offensive skills.
Despite Coleman being a potent scorer, there are notable concerns – especially his height (6-foot-3) and slim frame (170 pounds) at the shooting guard position.
Few Big Ten shooting guards have been successful at 6-foot-3 without elite athleticism to make up for it. And although Coleman has shown playmaking ability, it’s purely supplemental to his scoring – not a go-to skill. On defense, his size will again raise doubts. But Coleman plays with that Trent Frazier-like bulldog mentality that cannot be taught – and which Underwood strongly desires in his guard recruits.
The lone visit on Coleman’s schedule for now is a trip to Wake Forest (Aug. 22). There seem to have been no public mentions of an Illinois visit in the near future, although one can only assume both parties are eager to get one in the books.