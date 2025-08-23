Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Guard Dezmond Schuster
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior guard Dezmond Schuster. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Dezmond Schuster | Guard | Senior | No. 63
Hometown: Gonzales, Louisiana
High school: East Ascension
Transfer schools: Hutchinson Community College (Kansas)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 335 pounds
Scouting report
At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Schuster has great size and relative athleticism, and offers Illinois a rare blend of power, length and positional versatility on the line. During his time at Hutchinson Community College, he proved capable of lining up anywhere on the offensive front and delivering results, a trait that has carried over to the Big Ten. His long arms and fluid movement allow him to block edge rushers, while his strength allows him to combat against power moves in the trenches.
That versatility is particularly valuable for an Illinois line that returns established starters but lacks proven depth behind them. In a conference where physical play on the line often decides games, having a player of Schuster's abilities (able to seamlessly fill in at guard or tackle) is a major asset.
Experience
Schuster made a two-year stop at Hutchinson Community College out of high school before joining the Illini. After redshirting his freshman season, he broke out as a sophomore, showcasing the talents that made him one of the most coveted linemen in the JUCO ranks. Rated the nation’s top junior college guard by ESPN, Schuster capped his career at Hutchinson with a spot on the 2022 All-KJCCC first team, solidifying his reputation as a high-upside offensive line prospect.
Upon arriving in Champaign, Schuster wqas forced to miss the 2023 season because of injury. He bounced back in 2024, however, making his Illinois debut against Purdue and going on to appear in five games as a valuable reserve on the offensive line.
Media highlights
What they're saying
"They bend, they're flexible, they're deep. They probably have eight guys that can play right now, if they wanted to rotate an offensive line," Big Ten analyst Gerry DiNardo on Illinois' offensive line headed into 2025.
2025 outlook
The Illini return all five starters on the offensive line from last season’s 10-win team, which means Schuster is expected to begin 2025 as a reserve. But his ability to play multiple positions makes him far more valuable than just another backup. Schuster has the size, strength and technique to step in anywhere on the line, giving the coaching staff peace of mind and a ton of flexibility. (He filled in as a starter in preseason practices while tackle JC Davis nursed an injury.) Schuster will be a valuable "sixth man" and rotation player, and a key part of keeping the Illini front five performing at a high level throughout the season.