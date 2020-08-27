SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 26): Schwarber Hits 6th Home Run of Season for Cubs

Tom Brew

There are six former Indiana baseball players currently in the major leagues, but Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs was the only one who saw action on Wednesday.

Schwarber hit a home run, his sixth of the season, but the Cubs lost to the Detroit Tigers, 7-6. With the loss, the Cubs are now 18-12 on the season, but still lead the National League Central. 

That lead is down to just two games now over the St. Louis Cardinals, because the Cubs have hit the skids of late, winning just five of their last 14 games after getting off to a hot start.

There were three MLB games postponed on Wednesday because of protests, including the San Francisco Giants' game with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hoosiers in the Majors

  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber went 1-for-5 in the Cubs' 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers, but the hit was a big one. He hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his sixth of the year.
  • Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley did not play in the 7-6 loss to Detroit.
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: Hart did not pitch Wednesday in Boston's 9-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. His next scheduled start is on Monday against the Atlanta Braves.
  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Their game with the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed.
  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Their game with the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed.

Best MLB video of the Day

The Atlanta Braves have overcome a slew of injuries to their pitching staff to stay in the race in the National League East, doing it with dominant hitting. The Braves have a two-game lead in the NL East, ahead of the Miami Marlins.

MLB scores, schedule and standings

Previous 'Hoosiers in the Pros' roundups

  • August 25: Baragar has another perfect outing for Giants. CLICK HERE
  • August 24: Schwarber singles in Cubs' win. CLICK HERE
  • August 23: Schwarber's homer helps Cubs beat White Sox. CLICK HERE
  • August 22: Midseason evaluations of all 6 Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
  • August 20: Aaron Slegers perfect again for Rays. CLICK HERE
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass Plans to Resume Law Career

After stepping down as Indiana athletic director in July, Fred Glass has a new but familiar career plan.

Dylan Wallace

Pacers Coach Nate McMillan Fired After Losing First-Round Sweep to Miami

Nate McMillan had a 183-136 overall record with the Pacers, but he was just 3-16 in the playoffs.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 25): Caleb Baragar Has Another Perfect Outing in Giants' Win

Caleb Baragar, the former Indiana pitcher, had his fifth-straight solid outing as the Giants won their seventh straight game.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 25): Juwan Morgan's Utah Jazz Lose Game 5 to Denver Nuggets

Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan is trying to get to the second round with his Utah Jazz, but they came up short in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Indiana's Number Choices Always Have a Bit of History Behind Them

For several Indiana basketball players, being able to wear the right number is an important family affair. Many times, it's about dads and sisters.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana guard Robert Johnson Talks Returning to Russia, Music Career and More

Former Indiana guard Robert Johnson caught up with Sports Illustrated to talk about his professional basketball career, his time at Indiana and his passion for making music.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Nominates Harry Crider for The William V. Campbell Trophy

Indiana football has nominated offensive lineman Harry Crider for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 24): Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers Sent Packing by Miami Heat

Victor OIadipo was never sure what to expect with this compacted NBA season in the bubble in Orlando, but he certainly never expected his Indiana Pacers to get swept by the Miami Heat in the first round.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Tigers

The blowout win for the Chicago Cubs keeps them in first place in the National League Central, and former Hoosier Kyle Schrwarber got a hit for the third-straight game.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Receives 19 Votes in the AP Preseason Top 25

Indiana received 19 votes in the AP preseason top 25 poll. No Big Ten teams will be eligible for votes once the season starts.

Dylan Wallace

by

vesuvius13