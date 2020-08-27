MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 26): Schwarber Hits 6th Home Run of Season for Cubs

There are six former Indiana baseball players currently in the major leagues, but Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs was the only one who saw action on Wednesday.

Schwarber hit a home run, his sixth of the season, but the Cubs lost to the Detroit Tigers, 7-6. With the loss, the Cubs are now 18-12 on the season, but still lead the National League Central.

That lead is down to just two games now over the St. Louis Cardinals, because the Cubs have hit the skids of late, winning just five of their last 14 games after getting off to a hot start.

There were three MLB games postponed on Wednesday because of protests, including the San Francisco Giants' game with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hoosiers in the Majors

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber went 1-for-5 in the Cubs' 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers, but the hit was a big one. He hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his sixth of the year.

Best MLB video of the Day

The Atlanta Braves have overcome a slew of injuries to their pitching staff to stay in the race in the National League East, doing it with dominant hitting. The Braves have a two-game lead in the NL East, ahead of the Miami Marlins.

MLB scores, schedule and standings

