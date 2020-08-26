Shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the court for Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic, the Milwaukee Brewers have followed suit and are sitting out Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, according to Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal.

The moves come after police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times in the back Sunday in Kenosha, Wis.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds have also agreed to not play Wednesday's game, meaning there will be no forfeit for either team.

The teams' decision could spark a number of games to be canceled, as other teams around the league are discussing not playing, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Shortly after the Bucks' decision, the NBA announced that the rest of Wednesday's playoff games would be postponed. The Brewers made their decision during a team meeting that took place around 4:30 p.m. CT, according to Diamond.

Following the decision from the Brewers and Reds, players on the Giants are having conversations about not playing Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Following his team's loss to the Braves in the first leg of a doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects the team to play again Wednesday night, per James Wagner of The New York Times.