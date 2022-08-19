Hoosier Favorite No. 41? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 41.

Butch Carter (1976-80)

To start off his Hoosiers career, guard Butch Carter broke his fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot and was unable to play for the majority of his first two seasons.

The Middletown, Ohio native is best known for hitting the game-winning shot in the 1979 NIT championship game versus rival Purdue. Alongside teammate Ray Tolbert, Carter earned the tournament MVP title.

Post college, Carter was selected as the 37th overall pick in the 1980 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Carter played six years in the NBA with four different teams before he began his high school, college and later NBA coaching career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Mike Giomi (1982-85)

Newark, Ohio native Mike Giomi started in 59 out of 96 games played for the Hoosiers under former coach Bobby Knight.

The forward totaled 667 points, 416 rebounds and 58 assists throughout his Hoosiers career.

In Giomi's stint, he went to the NCAA Tournament twice with the Hoosiers, a Sweet 16 appearance versus Kentucky in 1983 and an Elite Eight run versus Virginia in 1984.

The Hoosiers were Big Ten regular season champions with a 24-6 overall record and 13-5 conference record in Giomi's freshman 1982-83 season.

Although he was the team's leading rebounder and third-leading scorer at the time, Giomi was let go from the team by Knight after trouble attending classes.

Ted Kluszewski (1944-45)

Ted Kluszewski might seem like an odd basketball choice at No. 41, but even though he didn't get much of a chance to prove himself on the court, he had a very successful career in baseball. He proved to be a Swiss army knife athlete and also played Hoosier football.

Kluszewski loved basketball but didn't see it through after falling off the bench in his first Hoosiers game sustaining injuries that would last for several weeks, the Chicago Daily Tribune reported.

The Chicago area native played one season of baseball at Indiana and then went on to play in the MLB for four teams from 1947-61 spending 11 of his 15 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

He was a four-time National League All-Star and hit 40 or more home runs in three consecutive seasons. Nicknamed "Big Klu" the two-time World Series champion was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1962. He even has a statue that sits at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

All-time No. 41's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 41 at Indiana:

Mike Giomi — (1982-85)

— (1982-85) Butch Carter — (1976-80)

— (1976-80) Craig Morris — (1972-74)

— (1972-74) Gabe Oliverio — (1966-69)

— (1966-69) Erv Inniger — (1964-67)

— (1964-67) Max Walker — (1963-66)

— (1963-66) Bill Altman — (1959-62)

— (1959-62) Leroy Gamble — (1958-59)

— (1958-59) Dick White — (1952-55)

— (1952-55) Ted Kluszewski — (1944-45)

— (1944-45) Andy Zimmer — (1940-42)

