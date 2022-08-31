Hoosier Favorite No. 44? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 44.

Alan Henderson (1991-95)

Forward Alan Henderson out of Indianapolis averaged 23.5 points in his senior season, the highest single-season average of any player in former Coach Bob Knight's 29-year tenure.

Not only was Henderson a shooter ranking seventh in all-time scoring with 1,979 points, but his rebounding skills were tremendous as he led the Hoosiers in boards all four years and finished with a grand total of 1,091, the most of any player in program history.

His individual accomplishments contributed to four NCAA Tournament appearances during Henderson's time at Indiana including a Final Four run versus Duke in 1992, a 1993 Elite Eight appearance versus Kansas, a 1994 Sweet 16 game against Boston College and a First Round appearance the next season to top it off.

Henderson was selected as the 16th pick in the NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks following college. He also had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers before retiring in 2007.

Alan Henderson © Mike Fender/IndyStar

Joe Hillman (1984-89)

Guard Joe Hillman from Glendale, Calif. was the first player west of the Mississippi River to be recruited by Coach Knight.

Hillman saw some action his freshman season, but Knight decided to redshirt him in the 1985-86 season. Hillman returned the following year just in time to be a part of the 1987 NCAA championship team when Indiana defeated Syracuse by one point.

In addition to the court, Hillman was also a great baseball player and got drafted 25th overall by the Oakland A's in the 1988 MLB draft. He reported to the team's A affiliate, the Southern Oregon A's in the 1988 season.

After hitting .310, Hillman decided to return to Indiana for his final basketball season where he became a key player and captain averaging 12.6 points per game. These improved stats helped lead the Hoosiers to a Big Ten regular season championship capped off with a Sweet 16 appearance versus Seton Hall.

Joe Hillman © John Warner/IndyStar

Phil Isenbarger (1977-81)

Muncie, Ind. native Phil Isenbarger wasn't one to load the stat sheet, but still played a key role for the Hoosiers who advanced to the NCAA Tournament three times with Isenbarger and won the 1979 NIT over Purdue by one point.

In his senior season, the forward co-captained the 1981 NCAA Tournament championship team that defeated No. 2-seed North Carolina 63-50.

During Isenbarger's time as a Hoosier, Indiana also earned two back-to-back Big Ten championships before Isenbarger's graduation.

Phil Isenbarger © Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Joby Wright (1969-72)

Out of Savannah, Ga., Joby Wright ranks 32nd on Indiana's all-time leading scorer's list with 1,272 total points. The forward also collected 642 rebounds in his collegiate career.

In his freshman season, Wright averaged 14.7 points per game, which ranked second on the team, and was also second in rebounds

The next year, he continued to one-up himself as he averaged 17.6 points per game and then in his last season led the Hoosiers with 19.9 points.

Wright was coached by Lou Watson for two seasons before Knight took the reins in the 1971-72 season. That season, Wright was named captain and earned All-Big Ten honors finishing off his Hoosiers career with an NIT appearance.

Joby Wright IUHoosiers.com

All-time No. 44's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 44 at Indiana:

Jeremiah April — (2014-15)

— (2014-15) Luke Fischer — (2013-14)

— (2013-14) Kyle Taber — (2004-09)

— (2004-09) Jessan Gray-Ashley — (2003-04)

— (2003-04) Lynn Washington — (1998-00)

— (1998-00) Alan Henderson — (1991-95)

— (1991-95) Joe Hillman — (1984-89)

— (1984-89) Rick Rowray — (1981-82)

— (1981-82) Phil Isenbarger — (1977-81)

— (1977-81) Derek Holcomb — (1976-77)

— (1976-77) Joby Wright — (1969-72)

— (1969-72) Earl Schneider — (1966-69)

— (1966-69) Steve Redenbaugh — (1962-65)

— (1962-65) Bob Wilkinson — (1957-60)

— (1957-60) Wallace Choice — (1953-56)

