Indiana Basketball Player Report Card: Mackenzie Mgbako
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As the Indiana offseason continues, and as new coach Darian DeVries tries to build a new roster for the Hoosiers, Hoosiers On SI will give out grades for individual players based on their performances in 2024-25.
We continue the series with guard Mackenzie Mgbako, who entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Preseason Expectations
In the final nine games of the 2025 season, Mgbako came alive after he struggled at the start of his college career. He averaged 15.8 points and shot 35.2% from 3-point range.
His production was instrumental in wins at Maryland and Minnesota that helped the Hoosiers finish the Big Ten season at 10-10 after falling to 6-10.
That potential is what Indiana hoped to build on during the 2024-25 season. Mgbako is a 6-foot-8 small forward with guard skills. In combination with guards Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle and Trey Galloway, Mgbako could provide scoring in two ways. Indiana could spread the floor and give Mgbako driving lanes to exploit. Or Indiana could drive and kick to Mbgako to fire away from the perimeter.
Add to that Mgbako’s athleticism and occasional physicality? It was hoped he would be a force for the Hoosiers on the offensive end.
Mgbako was poor on the defensive side on the floor as a freshman. A full offseason to devote to improvement would do the sophomore a world of good.
How The Season Went
Mgbako got off to a remarkable start. In the season opener against SIU-Edwardsville, he scored 31 points on 13-of-17 shooting. He was unstoppable attacking the rim as he was 9 of 12 on 2-point shots.
It was a dazzling debut, but it never got that good again.
Mgbako scored 18 and 17 points in his next two games, but in the two games after that he scored nine and eight points.
It began a frustrating up-and-down pattern for the rest of the season. Mgbako would have one five-game stretch where he reached double-figure points in late January and early February, but it was preceded by a four-game stretch where Mgbako did not reach double figures.
Mgbako had two scoreless games during the season – including a nine-minute cameo appearance in Indiana’s home win against Purdue, the only game of his career that Mgbako didn’t start.
In the end? Mgbako would have the same scoring average he had during his freshman season, 12.2 points per game. He shot the ball better overall at 43.7%, but his 3-point percentage stayed almost exactly the same as he moved from 32.7% to 32.9%.
Mgbako did improve on defending without fouling – his fouls per game average dropped by nearly a foul per game – but his defense was still suspect. Teams would sometimes attack him directly.
Player Grade
Mgbako came to Indiana with such high expectations as a five-star recruit out of high school.
While a 12.2 scoring average is hardly non-productive, more was expected from Mgbako. A freshman season to adjust was to be expected, but the sophomore leap that was hoped for never came except in fits and starts.
Mgbako is in the portal now and harbors NBA hopes. He has undeniable talent, and it will be interesting to see what NBA scouts think of his potential.
Mgbako did not rule out a return to the Hoosiers. For all of the analytical data that supports what DeVries likes to do, one non-stat-related trait DeVries values is a physical presence and toughness. Mgbako has these traits but hasn’t harnessed them..
Mgbako essentially stayed in place as far as his production is concerned. He earned a C-plus for the 2024-25 season, with the proviso that he still has potential that could yet be unearthed.
Grade: C+.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- TOP 3 MOMENTS FOR MACKENZIE MGBAKO: The top three moments in Mackenzie Mgbako's Indiana career. CLICK HERE.
- MGBAKO INTO PORTAL: Mackenzie Mgbako placed himself into the transfer portal on Monday. CLICK HERE.
- KANAAN CARLYLE REPORT CARD: What Hoosiers On SI thought of Kanaan Carlyle's season with Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- MYLES RICE REPORT CARD: Mike Woodson brought in Washington State transfer Myles Rice to improve Indiana’s guard play, and it produced mixed results. CLICK HERE
- MALIK RENEAU REPORT CARD: Junior forward Malik Reneau missed time due to injury but led the Hoosiers with 13.3 points per game. CLICK HERE
- ANTHONY LEAL REPORT CARD: Bloomington native Anthony Leal developed into a key defender for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- TREY GALLOWAY REPORT CARD: Indiana guard Trey Galloway averaged 8.8 points and became a key facilitator in his fifth-year senior season. CLICK HERE
- LUKE GOODE REPORT CARD: What Hoosiers On SI thought of Luke Goode's season with Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- BRYSON TUCKER REPORT CARD: The skinny on Bryson Tucker's freshman season. CLICK HERE.