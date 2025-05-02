Indiana Portal Additions: Jasai Miles Isn't Defined By A Single Role At His Best
Editor's note: Hoosiers On SI looks at the Indiana players Darian DeVries has brought to the team from the transfer portal and their best performances.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As basketball has moved away from strict position roles to “position-less basketball” those who determine positions for official rosters are left in a quandary.
Who is a guard? Or a center? There are 6-foot-11 players doing what guards used to do and 6-foot-3 guards crashing the boards like forwards once did.
Jasai Miles is one of those players who doesn’t neatly represent a single position. Listed as a guard, Miles rebounds like a traditional forward. However, he shoots like a traditional guard.
The line between “shooting guard” and “small forward” has always been blurry. Swingman has always been a useful term to describe the tweener nature of those roles.
That’s probably where Miles fits, too. Within that swingman role, he’s had some big career moments in two seasons at North Florida.
Here’s a look at some examples of Miles when he’s been at his best in his career.
Big Moment
Every school has a rivalry game. In North Florida’s case, that rival is Jacksonville. They contest the River City Rumble.
You want players to be at their best in the games that mean the most to fans. Miles passed that test on Feb. 20, when the Dolphins visited the Ospreys.
Miles scored 20 points in a competitive contest. He was a constant thorn in Jacksonville’s side.
He went on a personal 5-0 run early in the second half to give North Florida a 42-37 lead. Later, Miles would hit the game-clinching free throws with 6.3 seconds left as North Florida earned a 77-73 victory.
Scoring
Over his two seasons at North Florida, Miles wasn’t as prolific in the scoring department as some of the other players we’ve highlighted so far, but he’s no slouch.
Miles’ career high was a 30-point performance against Georgia Southern in December. He was 12 of 20 from the field, made 6 of 12 3-point shots and had 11 rebounds. Alas, Georgia Southern bested North Florida 93-91 in overtime.
A career 41.6% shooter, Miles has had 16 games where he shot 50% or better on five or more attempts. He was a perfect 7-for-7 in a 113-72 win over Trinity Baptist in 2023.
Miles was also 3-for-3 from 3-point range in that romp. An enticing prospect for Indiana is that of the 16 games where Miles was 50% or better on five or more shots. half were in games where it was 3-point shots that Miles made.
His career-best percentage on five or more 3-point attempts is a 3-for-5 performance against non-Division I Warner in December. In terms of volume, Miles made a career-high six 3-pointers in that 30-point game against Georgia Southern.
Miles is not a great free throw shooter with a career percentage at 64.6%, but he did have one 7-for7 performance and two 6-for-6 games in his career.
Other Statistics Of Note
Being a swingman is reflected in Miles’ rebounding statistics.
Miles has had six career double-digit rebounding games. He snared a career-high 13 in a January game at Queens College. He had five offensive rebounds in a game at Iowa in 2023.
Rebounding is where Miles makes a statistical impression outside his scoring. His career high in assists is four, which he has done four times. His single-game steal high is three, and he’s blocked two shots in a game three times.
In sports-reference.com’s game score rating, Miles’ 30-point effort against Georgia Southern gave him a career-best game score of 24.9.
Advanced Statistics
Miles doesn’t have any advanced statistics that jump out as bad or good. His defensive rebounding rate of 19.1% befits the rebounding prowess noted above and his swingman role with North Florida.
One thing the advanced stats at barttorvik.com reveal is how solid Miles is scoring from inside the arc. He made 60.3% of his “at the rim” shots in 2025. That kind of shooter-rim attacker was something Indiana strived for during the 2025 season but could never get consistently.
If Miles is that kind of player for Indiana in 2026, it will be one more contrast in play from last season to the next one.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- JOSH HARRIS IS A HOOSIER: North Florida forward Josh Harris committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- ALEXIS ADDED TO INDIANA FRONTCOURT: Sam Alexis, who played for national champion Florida, committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- NICK DORN IS A HOOSIER: Former Elon guard Nick Dorn committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- DRAKE COMMITS TO INDIANA: Former Drexel guard Jason Drake has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- CONERWAY COMMITS: Former Troy guard Tayton Coneway is a Hoosier after he confirmed his commitment on Wednesday night. CLICK HERE.
- MILES IS A HOOSIER: Former North Florida guard Jasai Miles has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- WILKERSON WANTED TO BE A PRIORITY AND INDIANA MADE HIM FEEL THAT WAY: Lamar Wilkerson explained why he chose Indiana over Kentucky. CLICK HERE.