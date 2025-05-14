Indiana Women's Basketball Icon Grace Berger Waived By WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Another Indiana women’s basketball legend had to contend with bad news in their professional basketball quest this week.
Grace Berger, who played at Indiana from 2018-23, was waived by the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Berger was waived just two days before the WNBA season is scheduled to start.
Berger signed with Minnesota on Feb. 7. She had been waived five days earlier by the Indiana Fever – where she played for the first two years of her WNBA career.
Berger, selected seventh overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft, has played 47 career games in the WNBA, all for the Fever. She averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 assists. Berger converted 44.1% of her shots and 46.2% of her 3-point shots, albeit without many attempts per game.
Berger was left out of the Fever’s rebuild during the 2024-25 offseason. The addition of players like Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson prompted the Fever to go in a different direction.
Berger played in both of Minnesota’s preseason contests. She played a total of 22 minutes over the two games, averaging 3.5 points.
Minnesota retained guards Natisha Hiedeman, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Karlie Samuelson in their backcourt. All have played more seasons in the WNBA than Berger has.
Berger is one of the best players in Indiana Hoosiers history. Berger was a four-time All-Big Ten first team selection. Berger finished her Indiana career with 1,841 points, 573 assists and 752 rebounds. Her career averages were 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She also converted 45.2% from the floor.
Indiana enjoyed unprecedented success with Berger running the show. She left Indiana as the all-time winningest player in school history with 118 victories. Berger was a part of Indiana’s 2021 Elite Eight team and their 2022 Sweet 16 team. She led Indiana to the 2023 Big Ten regular season championship.
Berger was the second Indiana women’s basketball icon to be waived by a WNBA team this week. On Monday, Mackenzie Holmes – a teammate of Berger – was waived by the Seattle Storm.
