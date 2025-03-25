Jakai Newton Latest Indiana Player To Go Into Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Due to multiple injury problems, Jakai Newton never got the chance to show Indiana fans what he could do in his two seasons with the Hoosiers.
Now he will try to show a different set of fans what he might be able to do.
Newton announced via his Instagram feed that he has entered the transfer portal.
Newton only played four games for the Hoosiers, all in the 2024-25 season and all but one of them in nonconference play.
It was a small sampling of the potential that the athletic 6-foot-3 guard had. Injury woes turned his Indiana career into a frustrating two-year endeavor.
Newton was a promising recruit out of Newton High School in Covington, Ga. and part of the Class of 2023 recruiting group that also included Gabe Cupps, and later, Mackenzie Mgbako. Both of those players are also in the transfer portal.
Newton suffered a knee injury during his senior season at Newton. Late in the summer of 2023, Newton had surgery and would not play during what would have been his freshman season.
Given a medical waiver, Newton began the 2024-25 as a freshman, but injuries kept him on the sideline again.
Newton suffered a hamstring injury and an unspecified lower body that he had surgery to repair. He was declared out indefinitely in December and would only return for one more game – a four-minute appearance against Illinois on Jan. 14.
Newton’s appearances with the Hoosiers presented a very small sample size. In the second game of the 2024-25 season, Newton peaked with eight minutes of game time. In his next game, nearly a month later against Sam Houston State, he reached his career high of four points. Newton only attempted six shots in his career.
Newton is the fourth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal. Cupps and Malik Reneau announced their intention to enter the portal last week. Mgbako put himself into the portal earlier on Monday.
Today was the first day the portal was open for all men’s and women’s college basketball, but the portal opened for Indiana players last week after Mike Woodson’s tenure ended as coach.
Darian DeVries was hired last Tuesday from West Virginia as Indiana’s 31st men’s basketball coach.
