Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs-Pirates, Yankees-Phillies, Dodgers-Mets)

We have a full 15-game slate in the MLB to kick off the weekend on Friday night.

I’m targeting a pair of road teams and a home favorite for my MLB best bets today.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, July 24.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, July 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Cubs (-108) at Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 7.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-136) at New York Mets

Chicago Cubs (-108) at Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cubs opened as underdogs and are now nearly a pick’em as of Friday morning.

The Pirates might be back at home, but they’ve struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this season. They’re just 9-20 vs. LHP this year as opposed to 44-30 vs. RHP.

Matthew Boyd has been great for the Cubs, with Chicago winning each of his last six starts.

I’ll back Chicago to kick off its road trip with a win tonight.

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 7.5 (-105)

We have an All-Star pitching matchup tonight between Cam Schlittler and Jesus Luzardo.

Schlittler has allowed more than three runs in a start just once this season, and Luzardo has allowed just seven earned runs in 42.1 innings (1.49 ERA) across his last seven starts.

Both of these offenses are struggling, and both teams are profitable to the UNDER on the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-136) at New York Mets

Roki Sasaki is coming off a great start against the Yankees, allowing just one unearned run in 5.2 innings. He had a quality start before that, allowing three runs in six innings against the Rockies.

Sean Manaea has been more up and down for the Mets, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings last time out in Philadelphia.

The Mets are back at home, but they’re only 21-28 at Citi Field while the Dodgers are 34-19 on the road.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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