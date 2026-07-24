Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Philadelphia Phillies close out an important homestand with a three-game set against the New York Yankees starting on Friday night on Apple TV.

The Phils have lost two of three to both the Mets and Dodgers on this homestand, which is almost assuredly going to be a losing one.

Meanwhile, the Yankees hit the road after a 3-3 homestand, winning three of their last four games after dropping their first two against the Dodgers.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Phillies on Friday, July 24.

Yankees vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees +1.5 (-188)

Phillies -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Yankees +118

Phillies -142

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Yankees vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (9-6, 2.20 ERA)

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (9-4, 3.43 ERA)

Cam Schlittler allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in just 4.1 innings against the Dodgers in his first start out of the break. This will be his first career start against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo also had a shorter start out of the break, allowing one run (a home run) on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in five innings against the Mets. He pitched against the Yankees twice as a member of the Marlins in 2023 and 2024, allowing seven runs each time. He’s a different pitcher now, though.

Yankees vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Yankees record: 57-45

Phillies record: 56-47

Yankees vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Jesus Luzardo OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-129)

Whether it’s simply losing control or strategically pitching around batters, Luzardo has consistently issued multiple free passes in most of his recent starts.

The southpaw has allowed OVER 1.5 walks in two straight starts and 10 of his last 11. I’ll take these short odds for that to continue against New York.

Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

We have an All-Star pitching matchup tonight between Cam Schlittler and Jesus Luzardo.

Schlittler has allowed more than three runs in a start just once this season, and Luzardo has allowed just seven earned runs in 42.1 innings (1.49 ERA) across his last seven starts.

Both of these offenses are struggling, and both teams are profitable to the UNDER on the season.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-114)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.