Report: North Florida Guard Jasai Miles Will Visit Indiana On Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Another player has come on to the radar of Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries and his staff.
Former North Florida guard Jasai Miles will visit Indiana on Tuesday, according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports.com.
Miles emerged as one of the best players in the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2025. In his sophomore season, Miles averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds and earned All-Atlantic Sun honors.
Miles shot 33.5% from 3-point range, but was 42.5% percent overall.
The Miami native was leading scorer for the Ospreys, who finished in the middle of the Atlantic Sun Conference pack.
Miles would start to form some backcourt depth for the Hoosiers if he did enroll at Indiana.
Indiana still awaits word on whether Sam Houston State transfer Lamar Wilkerson will commit or not. He is reportedly down to Indiana and Kentucky as his final choices.
To date, Indiana has secured commitments from point guard Conor Enright (DePaul via Drake), forward Reed Bailey (Davidson) and DeVries (West Virginia via Drake).
Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway, who starred at Troy, visited Indiana on Sunday, but of when this was published, no commitment had been made.
Follow the comings and goings from Indiana men's basketball in the 2025 transfer tracker. The link is here.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- DARLING INTEREST: Indiana has reached out to Big Sky MVP Dylan Darling, a sharpshooting guard. CLICK HERE.
- CONERWAY TO VISIT: Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway will reportedly visit Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- MIKE BARGEN TO JOIN STAFF: Former Bradley associate head coach Mike Bargen will join the Indiana staff. He's worked with head coach Darian DeVries before. CLICK HERE.
- KENNY JOHNSON TO JOIN INDIANA STAFF: Kenny Johnson will join Darian DeVries' coaching staff. CLICK HERE.
- REPORT: INDIANA AND LOUISVILLE TO MEET AGAIN: According to a report, Indiana and Louisville will meet again in men's basketball in Indianapolis in the 2025-26 season. CLICK HERE.