WATCH: Race Thompson Throws Down Put-Back Dunk Against Miami of Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosier Nation at Gainbridge Fieldhouse loved this one.

Indiana guard Tamar Bates's mid-range jumper hit off the back rim, but like so many times before, Race Thompson was there to clean it up. And instead of catching the ball and landing, Thompson threw down a vicious put-back dunk off the rebound.

Thompson's slam gave the Hoosiers a 32-23 lead late in the first half of their game against Miami of Ohio on Sunday. Indiana closed the first half on an 11-0 run to claim a 43-26 halftime lead. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads all scorers with 13 points, and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is next with nine.

Next up for Indiana is a matchup against Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Little Rock is 1-3 on the season with a win over Arkansas Baptist and losses to Southern Illinois, Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State. The Trojans play against Jackson State on Sunday night.

