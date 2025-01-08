Point Spread: Back at Home, Indiana Modest Favorite over USC on Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is off to a good start in Big Ten play, and the Hoosiers can continue their winning ways on Wednesday night when they take on USC at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers have been perfect at home thus far, winning all 10 games. According to the oddsmakers at the Fanduel.com gambling website, that should remain the case. Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 148.5.
Indiana won and covered in its two league games last week, beating Rutgers and home and Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia. USC is just 9-5, despite the fact that the Trojans have played one of the softest schedules in the Big Ten.
Indiana needs to win at home, and they can't let this one slip away. They've been shooting well from three lately, which makes them dangerous offensively. They are 21-for-50 in the last two wins, 42 percent.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and USC have fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 12-3
Indiana overall vs. spread: 8-7
- Indiana home record: 10-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 6-4
- Indiana road record: 1-1
Indiana road vs spread: 1-1
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 11-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 7-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 1-2
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 1-2
- Indiana over total: 8
Indiana under total: 7
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What USC has done so far this season
USC is 9-5 on the season, and 1-2 in Big Ten games. They resumed league play on Saturday and lost at home to Michigan.
USC is just 5-9 against the spread this season. They've had an easy schedule — No. 301 on Kenpom.com, while Indiana is 77 — and have played only one ranked team all season, losing to Oregon. They have played five games comparable to this one with Indiana — with a spread as an underdog from 4.5 to 6.5 — and they are just 1-4 straight up and aganst the spread. They beat Washington as an underdog, and that's it.
Here's what USC has done this season, both straight up and against the spread.
- Nov. 4 — USC beat Chattanooga 77-51 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (covered). The score (128) went under the 155.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 7 — USC beat Idaho State 75-69 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (144) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 13 — USC beat Texas-Arlington 98-95 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (193) went over the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 17 — USC lost to California 71-66 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (137) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 20 — USC beat San Jose State 82-68 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went over the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 24 — USC beat Grambling 80-69 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 139.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 — USC lost to Saint Mary's 71-36 in the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, Calif., as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (107) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2.
- Nov. 29 — USC lost to New Mexico 83-73 in the Acrisure Classic third-place game in Palm Springs, Calif., as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (156) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 5-3.
- Dec. 4 — USC lost to No. 12 Oregon 68-60 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (128) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 5-4.
- Dec. 7 — USC beat Washington 85-61 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (covered). The score (146) went over the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 6-4.
- Dec. 15 — USC beat Montana State 89-63 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (152) went under the 143.5 over/under total. Record: 7-4
- Dec. 18 — USC beat Cal State Northridge 90-69 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (159) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-4
- Dec. 22 — USC beat Southern 82-51 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 9-4
- Jan. 4 — USC lost to Michigan 85-74 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (159) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 9-5.
