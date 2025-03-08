Point Spread: Hoosiers Slight Favorite In Home Finale vs. Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's final regular season game of the year comes with a lot of postseason implications. Both the Hoosiers and Ohio State are hoping to get into the NCAA Tournament and the best seed possible in next week's Big Ten Tournament.
The Hoosiers would like to close out the regular season in style, and they are a slight favorite in the 3:45 p.m. ET game. According to the oddsmakers at FanDuel.com, Indiana is a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is 147.5.
The two teams met earlier this season, with Indiana pulling off an upset in Columbus. Indiana won 77-76 as a 6.5-point underdog. Indiana also played Purdue and Penn State twice in the expanded 18-team Big Ten. They split with Purdue but covered both times, and beat Penn State twice, but failed to cover by a half-point in the win in Bloomington two weeks ago.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana has fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 18-12
Indiana overall vs. spread: 16-14
- Indiana home record: 13-4
Indiana home vs. spread: 10-7
- Indiana road record: 4-6
Indiana road vs spread: 5-5
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 14-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 9-6
- Indiana record as underdog: 4-11
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 7-8
- Indiana over total: 16
Indiana under total: 14
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 21 Wisconsin 76-64 on the road at as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 5-7 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 8 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to No. 24 Michigan 70-67 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 14-10, 5-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 on the road as a 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (138) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 15-10, 6-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 14 (Friday) — Indiana lost to UCLA 72-68 at home as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 15-11, 6-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 23 (Sunday) — Indiana beat No. 13 Purdue 73-58 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (131) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 16-11, 7-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 26 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat Penn State 83-78 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (161) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 17-11, 8-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- March 1 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Washington 78-62 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (150) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 18-11, 9-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- March 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to Oregon 73-64 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (137) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 18-12, 9-10 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Ohio State has done so far this season
Ohio State is 10-7 on the season, and just 2-4 in Big Ten games. They feel like the most underappreciated team in the Big Ten though, because five of those seven losses are against ranked teams.
They also have some very impressive victories, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky in New York and No. 19 Texas to open the season in Las Vegas.
They've also been thumped a few times on nights where they've absolutely stunk. They lost to Auburn by 38, Maryland by 24, and Texas A&M by 12. So they are prone to struggle at times.
Ohio State is 10-7 against the spread this season. They are 3-0 against teams from the state of Indiana so far, beating Evansville, Valparaiso and Indiana State at home. They Buckeyes have covered in all three of those games, too.
Here's what Ohio State has done this season, both straight up and against the spread.
- Nov. 4 — Ohio State beat No. 19 Texas 80-72 in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 1.5-point underdog (covered). The score (152) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 11 — Ohio State beat Youngstown State 81-47 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (129) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 15 — No. 21 Ohio State lost to No. 23 Texas A&M 78-64 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (142) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 19 — Ohio State beat Evansville 80-30 at home as an 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (110) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 22 — Ohio State beat Campbell 104-60 at home as an 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (164) went over the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 25 — Ohio State beat Green Bay 102-69 at home as an 25.5-point favorite (covered). The score (171) went over the 155.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 29 — Ohio State lost to Pittsburgh 91-90 in overtime at home as an 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (181) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2.
- Dec. 4 — Ohio State lost to Maryland 83-59 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (142) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 5-3, 0-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 7 — Ohio State beat Rutgers 80-66 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (146) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 6-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 — Ohio State lost to No. Auburn 91-53 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, Ga., as a 12.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (144) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 6-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 17 — Ohio State beat Valparaiso 95-73 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 7-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 — Ohio State beat No. 4 Kentucky 85-65 at the CBS Sports Classic in New York as an 8.5-point underdog (covered). The score (150) went under the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 8-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 — Ohio State beat Indiana State 103-83 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (covered). The score (186) went over the 158.5 over/under total. Record: 9-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 3 — Ohio State lost to No. 18 Michigan State 69-62 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (131) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 9-5, 1-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 6 — Ohio State beat Minnesota 89-88 in double-overtime on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (177) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 10-5, 2-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 9 — Ohio State lost to No. 15 Oregon 73-71 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (144) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 10-6, 2-3 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 14 — Ohio State lost to No. 24 Wisconsin 70-68 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (138) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 10-7, 2-4 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 17 — Ohio State lost to Indiana 77-76 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 10-8, 2-5 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 — Ohio State beat No. 11 Purdue 73-70 on the road as a 9.5-point underdog (covered). The score (143) went over the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 11-8, 3-5 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 27 — Ohio State beat Iowa 82-65 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 12-8, 4-5 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 30 — Ohio State beat Penn State 83-64 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-8, 5-5 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 2 — Ohio State lost to No. 18 Illinois 87-79 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (166) went over the 155.5 over/under total. Record: 13-9, 5-6 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 6 — Ohio State beat Maryland 73-70 at home as a 1.5-point underdog (covered). The score (143) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 6-6 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 9 — Ohio State lost to Nebraska 79-71 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (150) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 14-10, 6-7 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 12 — Ohio State beat Washington 93-69 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 143.5 over/under total. Record: 15-10, 7-7 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 16 — Ohio State lost to No. 20 Michigan 86-83 at home as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (169) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 15-11, 7-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 20 — Ohio State lost to Northwestern 70-49 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (119) went under the 143.5 over/under total. Record: 15-12, 7-9 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 23 — Ohio State lost to UCLA 69-61 on the road as an 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (130) went under the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 15-13, 7-10 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 26 — Ohio State beat USC 87-82 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (169) went over the 150.5 over/under total. Record: 16-13, 8-10 in Big Ten.
- March 4 — Ohio State beat Nebraska 116-114 in double overtime at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (230) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 17-13, 9-10 in Big Ten.
