Indiana's Biggest Winners and Losers From Comeback Win Over Nebraska

Indiana football looked headed for its first loss in nearly two years Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.



A pair of explosive touchdowns and a resurgent defensive effort late helped Indiana escape with a 20-17 victory, extending its winning streak to 22 games and improving to 6-0 on the season.



Here are Indiana's biggest winners and losers from Saturday's win over Nebraska.

Winner: Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh's connection

Much was made early in the season about Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh seemingly taking longer than expected to develop chemistry.



Those concerns feel increasingly distant after Saturday.

Marsh caught six passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska, including a 75-yard catch-and-run that brought Indiana within four points and a 44-yard touchdown that gave the Hoosiers the lead for good.



Hoover has now connected with Marsh for touchdowns in three consecutive games. Through three Big Ten games, Marsh has 18 receptions for 359 yards and four touchdowns.

Loser: Indiana's offensive line

Four fifth-year seniors. Four returning starters from a Joe Moore Award finalist. Five weeks of looking like one of the best offensive lines in college football.



It didn't look like it against Nebraska.



Indiana entered Saturday averaging roughly 252.6 rushing yards per game. Against the Cornhuskers, the Hoosiers managed just 65 yards on 22 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt.

Nebraska deserves credit for crowding the box and committing resources to stopping the run. Still, Indiana's experienced offensive front struggled to create running lanes, and Hoover was sacked twice.

The result was an offense that failed to reach the end zone until the fourth quarter and needed two explosive passing plays to overcome an otherwise frustrating afternoon.



One poor outing doesn't erase five strong performances, but the Hoosiers will need considerably better play up front against Ohio State next week.

Winner: Stephen Daley and Tobi Osunsanmi

Indiana's offense came to the rescue in the fourth quarter. Its defensive front helped make sure that rescue wasn't wasted.



Stephen Daley and Tobi Osunsanmi continued their impressive seasons against Nebraska, combining for three sacks and consistently making life difficult for Anthony Colandrea.

Daley recorded two sacks and two tackles for loss, while Osunsanmi added a tackle for loss and a crucial fourth-quarter sack that helped for a turnover on downs.



Indiana's defense struggled to contain Colandrea for much of the afternoon, but the Hoosiers' pass rush eventually took control when it mattered most.

Loser: Indiana's defense against mobile quarterbacks

For all the success Bryant Haines has enjoyed coordinating Indiana's defense, quarterbacks who can extend plays with their legs continue to create problems — which isn't necessarily an issue unique to the Hoosiers.



Northwestern exposed some of those vulnerabilities in Indiana's Big Ten opener. Colandrea offered another reminder Saturday.

Colandrea finished with 47 rushing yards, highlighted by a 39-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that gave Nebraska a seemingly commanding 17-6 lead.



Colandrea's mobility repeatedly extended plays and forced Indiana's defense to account for the possibility of him escaping. Even when he wasn't running for significant yardage, the threat of his legs complicated Indiana's defensive efforts.



The Hoosiers eventually found answers, but the difficulty containing mobile quarterbacks remains a concern worth monitoring.

Winner: Bryant Haines

Yes, Indiana's struggles against mobile quarterbacks were among Saturday's biggest losers. But the man responsible for slapping the band-aid on those problems deserves credit for doing exactly that when it mattered most.



For much of the afternoon, Nebraska's offense appeared to have things figured out.



Then something changed.



After Colandrea's 39-yard touchdown run put Nebraska up by two scores, Indiana's defense looked much more like the unit that has terrorized opposing defenses throughout Curt Cignetti's tenure.



Following that touchdown, Indiana forced a punt and two turnovers on downs before keeping Nebraska out of field goal range on its final possession.

Loser: Third-down efficiency

Saturday's matchup featured two of the nation's best teams on third down, both offensively and defensively.



Only one looked the part.



Indiana converted just one of its 10 third-down opportunities, while Nebraska went 10-for-19. That disparity explains much of why the Cornhuskers controlled the game for roughly three quarters.



Nebraska finished with 83 offensive plays to Indiana's 44 and held the ball for more than 39 minutes.



The Hoosiers overcame those numbers Saturday, but that isn't a formula they can count on repeating against the country's best teams.

Winner: Indiana's College Football Playoff outlook

Indiana didn't just preserve its undefeated record Saturday. It took another significant step toward a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.



A victory over Ohio State next week would strengthen Indiana's position as one of the best teams in the country. But even with a loss, the Hoosiers would remain well-insulated within the 12-team field.

Indiana figures to be favored in each of its remaining regular-season games after Ohio State, giving the Hoosiers a realistic path to an 11-1 finish and a strong playoff resume.



By surviving the toughest road test on their schedule, the Hoosiers have given themselves more room for error moving forward.