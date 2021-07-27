Indiana Adds Another 4-Star Recruit With Ohio Running Back Gi'Bran Payne

Cincinnati LaSalle running back Gi'Bran Payne is the 14th member of Indiana's record-setting 2022 recruiting class, committing on Monday and choosing Indiana over several blueblood programs.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's best-ever football recruiting class got even better on Monday when game-breaking Cincinnati LaSalle running back Gi'Bran Payne committed to the Hoosiers.

He announced his decision on social media. He becomes the 14th recruit in Indiana's Class of 2022, which now ranked No. 18 nationally, something that's never happened before in school history. No Hoosiers class has ever been ranked higher than No. 36 in the past two decades.

Payne is the third-highest rated player in Indiana's class behind defensive standouts Dasan McCullough of Bloomington South and Trevell Mullen of Coconut Creek (Fla.).

Payne is a 5-foot-10, 190-running back with great moves and blazing speed. He won a football state championship at LaSalle in 2019 and was also a state track champion last year as part of LaSalle's 4-by-100 relay team.

Payne is a top-10 Ohio recruit and considered one of the best 15-20 running backs in the country. He's a four-star recruit on most scouting services and chose Indiana over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Florida and dozens of others.

Payne is the first running back in Indiana's class, and is a huge get for new Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough, who's also the Hoosiers' associate head coach. McCullough, who's in his second stint at Indiana, was a college star himself at Miami of Ohio and has always had great success in bringing standout Ohio running backs to Bloomington, most notably Devine Redding, who had multiple 1,000-yard seasons at Indiana.

As a sophomore in 2019, Payne rushed for 790 yards and nine touchdowns during LaSalle's state championship season. In the playoffs, he rushed for 141 yards in one, then had 129 in the title game against Massillon Penny. He also had a rushing touchdown and a 95-yard interception return in a semifinal game.

"He (Payne) is unbelievable," La Salle head coach Pat McLaughlin told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "As explosive as he is, he can make people miss — he's just one of the more dynamic players I've ever been around."

Payne's junior season was cut short because of an ankle injury, and he was only able to carry the ball 43 times all season. He recovered nicely, as evidenced by his state championship track efforts in the spring.

Here's all the details on Indiana's 2022 class as of Tuesday:

Class of 2022 by position

TOTAL COMMITS: (14)

Quarterback (1): Josh Hoover

Josh Hoover Running backs (1): Gi'Bran Payne

Gi'Bran Payne Wide receiver (1): Omar Cooper, Jr.

Omar Cooper, Jr. Tight end (1): Ryan Miller

Ryan Miller Offensive linemen (3): D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith

D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith Linebacker (2): Isaiah Jones, Kaiden Turner

Isaiah Jones, Kaiden Turner Defensive end (1): Richard Thomas,

Richard Thomas, Athlete (1): Dasan McCullough

Dasan McCullough Cornerback (2): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III

Trevell Mullen, James Monds III Safety (1): Phillip Dunnam

Class of 2022 by state

TOTAL COMMITS: (13)

Florida (4): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas, Phillip Dunnam

Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas, Phillip Dunnam Ohio (4): Gi'Bran Payne, Ryan Miller, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones

Gi'Bran Payne, Ryan Miller, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones Indiana (3): Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore,

Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore, Texas (2): Josh Hoover, Bray Lynch

Josh Hoover, Bray Lynch Arkansas (1): Kaiden Turner

Indiana's class rankings through the years

2022: No. 18 overall, fifth in the Big Ten*

No. 18 overall, fifth in the Big Ten* 2021: No. 54 overall, 12th in the Big Ten

No. 54 overall, 12th in the Big Ten 2020: No. 57 overall, 12th in the Big Ten

No. 57 overall, 12th in the Big Ten 2019: No. 36 overall, eighth in the Big Ten

No. 36 overall, eighth in the Big Ten 2018: No. 50 overall, 10th in the Big Ten

No. 50 overall, 10th in the Big Ten 2017: No. 62 overall, 13th in the Big Ten

No. 62 overall, 13th in the Big Ten 2016: No. 53 overall, 11th in the Big Ten

No. 53 overall, 11th in the Big Ten 2015: No. 53 overall, ninth in the Big Ten

No. 53 overall, ninth in the Big Ten 2014: No. 48 overall, ninth in the Big Ten

No. 48 overall, ninth in the Big Ten 2013: No. 42 overall, eighth in the Big Ten

No. 42 overall, eighth in the Big Ten 2012: No. 57 overall, 11th in the Big Ten

No. 57 overall, 11th in the Big Ten 2011: No. 55 overall, 11th in the Big Ten

No. 55 overall, 11th in the Big Ten 2010: No. 70 overall, 14th in the Big Ten

No. 70 overall, 14th in the Big Ten 2009: No. 66 overall, 13th in the Big Ten

No. 66 overall, 13th in the Big Ten 2008: No. 68 overall, 13th in the Big Ten

No. 68 overall, 13th in the Big Ten 2007: No. 80 overall, 14th in the Big Ten

No. 80 overall, 14th in the Big Ten 2006: No. 67 overall, 13th in the Big Ten

No. 67 overall, 13th in the Big Ten 2005: No. 78 overall, 14th in the Big Ten

No. 78 overall, 14th in the Big Ten 2004: No. 54 overall, 10th in the Big Ten

No. 54 overall, 10th in the Big Ten 2003: No. 76 overall, 14th in the Big Ten

No. 76 overall, 14th in the Big Ten 2002: No. 62 overall, 12th in the Big Ten

No. 62 overall, 12th in the Big Ten 2001: No. 51 overall, 11th in the Big Ten

No. 51 overall, 11th in the Big Ten 2000: No. 38 overall, ninth in the Big Ten

The 2022 ranking is as of Tuesday, July 27 on the 247Sports composite.

Indiana 2022 commitments thus far