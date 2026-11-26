For just the second time this season, Indiana football is coming off a loss.



The Hoosiers' 27-24 overtime loss to Washington exposed some familiar issues and left Indiana with considerably less margin for error entering Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.



Here's what's trending up and what's trending down in Bloomington.

Falling: Quarterback position

As the old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none. Indiana's flirting with that territory.



Neither Grant Wilson nor Josh Hoover has done enough in recent weeks to put the quarterback competition to bed, and Cignetti left the door open for either to start against Purdue.

Perhaps the most glowing review Cignetti has given an Indiana quarterback in recent weeks came when he discussed fourth-stringer Jacob Bell and his "rocket arm" coming out of the bye week.



That's not exactly an encouraging sign.

Rising: Health

This one is more about the outlook than the current state of affairs.



Indiana had several players go down at various points against Washington, adding to an already lengthy list of injury concerns.

However, Cignetti indicated Monday that he expects the Hoosiers to get some players back this week.



After the last few weeks, any encouraging news on the injury front is welcome.

Falling: College Football Playoff chances

Indiana entered Saturday with a roughly 90% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's FPI. Those odds have since plummeted to 47%.



The Hoosiers went from being in position to have a chance to defend their national championship to likely needing some help just to get into the field.



Beating Purdue is no longer simply about retaining the Old Oaken Bucket. It's about trying to keep Indiana's title hopes alive.

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Rising: Indiana's depth

If there's a silver lining to Indiana's recent rash of injuries, it's the glimpse the Hoosiers have gotten into their future.



Jacob Savage has been excellent in place of Rolijah Hardy, Jaylen Bell largely held his own against Washington in A.J. Harris' absence, and Austin Leibfried has filled in admirably for Joe Brunner.

Baylor Wilkin and Sam Simpson also got some experience along the offensive line Saturday, while young defensive tackle Blake Smythe put together perhaps his best performance of the season against the Huskies.



Indiana should feel good about several of its building blocks moving forward.

Falling: Placekickers

It's difficult to have much confidence in either of Indiana's placekickers right now.



Paddy McAteer might be the more trustworthy option at this point, considering his miss at the end of the game Saturday was blocked rather than missed outright.



But between Nicolas Radicic's recent struggles and Saturday's blocked kicks, don't be surprised if Cignetti elects to keep his offense on the field a little more frequently against Purdue.

Rising: Rushing game

Indiana averaged 4.7 yards per carry on designed rushing plays against Washington, highlighted by a 42-yard run from Lee Beebe Jr.



The Hoosiers haven't exactly set a high bar for themselves with their inconsistent rushing attack this season, but Saturday was a step in the right direction.



With one of the country's worst rushing defenses in Purdue awaiting Indiana, there's an opportunity to build some momentum on the ground.

Falling: Defense against mobile quarterbacks

Indiana played arguably its worst defensive game of the season against Washington, and Demond Williams' mobility was a big reason why.



Williams rushed for nearly 100 yards, 65 of which came on one play.



For all the things Indiana's defense does exceptionally well, containing mobile quarterbacks has been its Achilles' heel throughout the season.