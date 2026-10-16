Indiana vs. Ohio State: Weather Forecast for Week 7

After dealing with extreme heat, some scattered showers and windy conditions early in the season, fall weather is finally going to be able to show off in Indiana on Saturday. A mid-week cold front swept through the state ahead of the showdown between the undefeated Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Weather Forecast

Bloomington, Indiana, will be the center of the Big Ten football world on Saturday as the No. 5-ranked Hoosiers take on No. 4 Ohio State at Noon ET on FOX.



A cold front swept through southern Indiana on Thursday, turning down the heat from record temperatures early in the week. The front brought some rain and clouds, but Saturday should be spectacular for fans attending the game.

The high temperature is 56 degrees, but there will be plenty of sunshine. Saturday morning will be chilly, with a low temperature of 34 degrees. It'll be a perfect time to break out the hoodie and the fire pit for the pregame tailgate. The wind should not be a factor as it'll come out of the NNE at 5-10 miles per hour.

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additional Game Notes For Indiana vs Ohio State

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes meet in Bloomington for the first time since the 2023 season. Indiana and Ohio State have split the last two matchups, with OSU topping IU 38-15 in Columbus in 2024 and Indiana taking the Big Ten crown 13-10 last year in Indianapolis.



Prior to last season's win, Indiana had lost 30 straight games to Ohio State and had not knocked off the Buckeyes in Bloomington since 1988.

Indiana is 6-0 for the third consecutive season and is riding a 19-game home winning streak (22 games overall). A win would give the Hoosiers an inside track to the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, while a loss will put them behind a few teams who are still undefeated.

The game will mark the first top-five matchup in Memorial Stadium history. The Hoosiers have called Memorial Stadium home since 1960. There is also some chatter that this is the biggest on-campus sporting event in IU history, passing the 1967 Old Oaken Bucket Game as well as the 1976 Men's Basketball game against Michigan.

All eyes will be on Bloomington this weekend, as three on-campus pregame shows will broadcast live from IU's campus, starting with Bussin' and Pate on Friday afternoon. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will air on Saturday morning, as will Big Ten Network's BTN Tailgate.