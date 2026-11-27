The Indiana Hoosiers entered Thanksgiving weekend needing help to have a chance to make the College Football Playoff and didn't get any on Friday.



Essentially, Indiana appears to need to win the Big Ten championship in order to get in after dropping in the College Football Playoff rankings significantly in recent weeks.



However, it's not as simple as just "win and you're in" for the Hoosiers this weekend. Sure, Indiana needs to again take care of business against Purdue again, but it also needs help - and although it didn't end anything for the Hoosiers, what happened in Iowa on Friday wasn't a great start.

Iowa Throttles Nebraska, Improves to 10-2

In Friday action, No. 13 Iowa routed No. 25 Nebraska, 31-7 in Iowa City. The win moves the Hawkeyes to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten. It also almost certainly ensures that Iowa will remain ranked ahead of Indiana in the College Football Playoff in next week's rankings.



Although expected, the Iowa win also officially eliminates both Ohio State and USC from making trips to the conference championship next weekend.

Indiana's Updated Path to Big Ten Championship Game

First and foremost, Indiana needs to take care of its own business Saturday night against Purdue. Obviously, if Indiana loses to Purdue, then a trip to the conference title game is out of the picture and there is no discussion to be had about the Hoosiers being a playoff team.

There are two paths of events that can happen in the rest of the weekend's contests that would earn Indiana a trip to the Big Ten championship game:

Indiana to Big Ten Championship Game - Scenario No. 1:

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The first scenario comes in three parts and gets started with Friday night action in the Big Ten.



First, Minnesota needs to beat Wisconsin in their rivalry game on Friday night. The game is being played in Madison, and the Badgers are a significant favorite, by 9.5 points just hours before kickoff.



IF Minnesota does pull off the upset, then two more things need to happen on Saturday: Oregon will need to beat Washington and USC will need to beat UCLA.

Indiana to Big Ten Championship Game - Scenario No. 2:

Alright, say things don't go the way of the Gophers in Madison on Friday night. Then what for Indiana?



It's actually just two things that need to happen, but they aren't going to be easy.



In the 3:30 p.m. ET game where UCLA hosts USC, Indiana needs to the Trojans to pull off a victory. Despite being ranked lower, UCLA is missing its starting quarterback and is a big of an underdog in the contest.



Then, Washington needs to continue to ride its high and pull off an upset at Oregon.



Combine those with an Indiana victory and the Hoosiers will head to Indianapolis next week.

Indiana's College Football Playoff Odds

Entering Friday night, Indiana is given just a 16.3% chance to win the Big Ten Championship game according to ESPN's Football Power Index.



That 16.3% chance is equal to the chance the same formula gives UCLA to win it.



Oregon is the favorite according to FPI, getting a 57.7% chance to win the conference.



Iowa is the underdog entering Friday night, getting just a 9.7% chance after taking care of business against Nebraska.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Odds aren't great for Indiana, but stranger things have certainly happened.



Taking care of business Saturday night against Purdue is the only thing Indiana can control, so just do that.



In the meantime, if you're a Hoosiers fan, perhaps go perform a few good deeds and try and get karma on your side for the next 30 or so hours.