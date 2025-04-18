Former Indiana Star Mackenzie Mgbako Headed To Texas A&M
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako will be trading one shade of crimson for another as he moves on with his college basketball career.
Mgbako announced on his social media account that he has committed to Texas A&M. He’ll play for new Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan after previous coach Buzz Williams left for Maryland.
Mgbako considered several schools including Kentucky and North Carolina State, but ultimately decided to continue his career with the Aggies.
Mgbako was a five-star recruit out of Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey. He decommitted from Duke and committed to Indiana in May 2023, late in the cycle for the Class of 2023.
Much was expected from Mgbako. He struggled to start his freshman season, but finished strongly and averaged 12.2 points during his first season in an Indiana uniform. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds and made 32.7% from 3-point range.
Indiana hoped Mgbako would build upon the promise of the end of his freshman year, but he was inconsistent during his sophomore season.
He had the same scoring average in 2025 at 12.2 points, though his rebounding average jumped to 4.6 and was converted 43.7% of his shots from the field, a four percentage-point improvement from 2024.
Mgbako went into the portal and initially said that he was open to a return to Indiana. Shortly afterwards, and after Darian DeVries was hired as coach, Mgbako made it clear he was not returning to Indiana.
Mgbako is the fifth former Hoosier to land at a new school. Gabe Cupps found a new home at Ohio State, Myles Rice transferred to Maryland, Malik Reneau moved on to Miami and Jakai Newton went to Georgia State.
Still seeking their new destination are Kanaan Carlyle and Bryson Tucker.
The basketball portal closes on April 22, but that’s just for entry into the portal. Players can sign with a team anytime after the portal closes.
