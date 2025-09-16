Sophie Cunningham Roasts Caitlin Clark’s All-Black Outfit Ahead of Fever Playoff Game
As the Fever look to keep their season alive against the Dream on Tuesday night, one thing that is most certainly alive and well is their team chemistry. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, who were both ruled out within the last month after suffering season-ending injuries, were all smiles on the court ahead of Indiana's win-or-go-home playoff matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
As is the case in arguably the best friendships, Clark and Cunningham's relationship includes a healthy amount of playful roasting, which was on full display during Tuesday's pregame warmups. Clark showed up to her home court in an all-black outfit complete with black Nike Air Force 1s, an all-business look that received plenty of compliments from teammate Aliyah Boston.
Cunningham, however, was far from impressed. Mics caught Cunningham roasting Clark's outfit, specifically pointing out how her shoes and socks didn't look good.
"With the black socks? Awful, dude," Cunningham said with a smile.
In any case, it's nice to see Clark and Cunningham in high spirits and back to their teasing ways in light of the Fever's relentless injury woes this season. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery after suffering an MCL tear, while Clark will get plenty of time to work her way up to full strength after dealing with quad and groin injuries this past year.