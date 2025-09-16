SI

Sophie Cunningham Roasts Caitlin Clark’s All-Black Outfit Ahead of Fever Playoff Game

The Fever stars were all smiles before Tuesday's home matchup against the Dream.

Kristen Wong

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark were all smiles ahead of the Fever's home playoff matchup against the Dream on Tuesday night.
Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark were all smiles ahead of the Fever's home playoff matchup against the Dream on Tuesday night. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @scottagness
In this story:

As the Fever look to keep their season alive against the Dream on Tuesday night, one thing that is most certainly alive and well is their team chemistry. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, who were both ruled out within the last month after suffering season-ending injuries, were all smiles on the court ahead of Indiana's win-or-go-home playoff matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

As is the case in arguably the best friendships, Clark and Cunningham's relationship includes a healthy amount of playful roasting, which was on full display during Tuesday's pregame warmups. Clark showed up to her home court in an all-black outfit complete with black Nike Air Force 1s, an all-business look that received plenty of compliments from teammate Aliyah Boston.

Cunningham, however, was far from impressed. Mics caught Cunningham roasting Clark's outfit, specifically pointing out how her shoes and socks didn't look good.

"With the black socks? Awful, dude," Cunningham said with a smile.

In any case, it's nice to see Clark and Cunningham in high spirits and back to their teasing ways in light of the Fever's relentless injury woes this season. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery after suffering an MCL tear, while Clark will get plenty of time to work her way up to full strength after dealing with quad and groin injuries this past year.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA