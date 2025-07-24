Indiana Fever Reveal Disappointing Caitlin Clark Injury News
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has only appeared in 13 games this season and may not return soon.
Clark has been out with a right groin injury. After undergoing further medical evaluations this week, no additional damage or injury was found. The Fever are prioritizing Clark's long-term health, and there is no timetable for a return.
While this is disappointing news, it's wise for the Fever to prioritize the long-term health of Clark, who is one of the best players in the WNBA.
In 13 games this season, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. She is shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from three. Clark has struggled with her efficiency, but the constant injuries may have contributed to her shooting slump.
Overall, Clark's time in the WNBA has been incredibly successful, winning the Rookie of the Year award and making back-to-back All-Star appearances.
She was prolific during her time with the Hawkeyes. Across her four seasons with Iowa, Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. She shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from behind the arc.
The Fever are 12-12 and will look to stay afloat while Clark works back from her injury.
