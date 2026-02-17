Iowa Center Named to Naismith Late Season List

On February 17, Iowa Hawkeyes center Ava Heiden was named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Late-Season Team.

While that's quite a lengthy title, it's important to know this is a monumental achievement for the sophomore. Heiden is coming off a career high 27-point performance against Nebraska and is clearly far from satisfied.

With 19+ points in three of her last four, Heiden is a huge reason this Hawkeyes team is ranked No. 13. Without their 6'4'' center, who knows where this team would be.

Ultimately, everyone has taken notice as to how dominant the Oregon native has been this season. Coming off a week where she was named to the Lisa Leslie Top 10 list, she now has a chance to be recognized as the most outstanding women's basketball player.

Heiden Eyes Women's College Player of the Year

The competition is stiff, no doubt, but Heiden seeing her name in the mix gives her a bit of extra confidence as the season comes to a close. With just four regular season games remaining, Iowa knows February 22 is going to be one of their toughest games of the year.

If Heiden is able to show out against No. 6 Michigan, there's no telling as to how many awards she could win after the season. Being listed in this Naismith late-season list is a huge honor, but now it's up to her to finish the job.

Heiden has led the team in scoring three of their last four games. She's currently averaging a team high 16.8 points per game with the next closest being Hannah Stuelke at 13.8. Other than that, Heiden is second with 7.3 rebounds per game but her 1.1 blocks per game are a team high.

Sky is the Limit For Ava Heiden

Talk about the double-double. 📣@ava_heiden has a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/ufUy5kTPZe — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 16, 2026

While it sounds cliche to say, the sky truly is the limit for Heiden. Knowing she's just a sophomore, one can only imagine how she'll look in the next few years if she continues to stay with Iowa.

Even if she doesn't, there's no doubt Heiden could be a top player in the nation. She might not be there yet, but even having her name in the mix with the likes of Audi Crooks, Azzi Fudd, Taliah Scott, among others. Of the 30 players listed, Heiden is one of nine sophomores listed which goes to show how few second-year players were included.

