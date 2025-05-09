Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Drawing Ratings That Should Make the NBA Jealous

Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark is drawing some incredible viewership with the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

Matthew Schmidt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up court as BrazilÕs Carina Dos Santos Martins (17) defends during an WNBA game May 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up court as BrazilÕs Carina Dos Santos Martins (17) defends during an WNBA game May 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There is no doubt that Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has been one of the biggest phenomena in sports over the last couple of years, and the Indiana Fever guard is continuing to see her status grow.

Last weekend, Clark had a bit of a homecoming, as her and the Fever took on the Brazilian National Team in a preseason game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark registered 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in Indiana's blowout victory, much to the delight of a frenzied crowd in Iowa City.

But Clark wasn't just being intently watched by Hawkeyes fans. She was also drawing recognition and attention on a national scale.

How about this for an incredible statistic: the Fever's exhibition contest was one of the most viewed ESPN preseason basketball games over the last decade-and-a-half. The matchup drew 1.3 million viewers, a number that only two of the 57 NBA preseason affairs ESPN has broadcasted since 2010 has matched. Not surprisingly, both of those games featured LeBron James.

Clark certainly treated the Iowa fans to some very pleasant deja vu during Indiana's win, draining a ridiculous three-pointer near the halfcourt logo as part of her performance.

The 23-year-old famously spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes between 2020-21 and 2023-24, setting the NCAA's all-time scoring record—including men's basketball. Clark averaged 28.4 points per game over the course of her collegiate tenure, winning back-to-back Player of the Year awards to cap off her historic run at Iowa.

Clark also recorded 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game to go along with her scoring output. She was then selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and won the Rookie of the Year award in her debut campaign.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Gets Candid on Former QB

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Pursuing SEC Sharpshooter in Transfer Portal

MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes RB Officially Announces Transfer Destination

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Make Major Move in New Rankings

MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Already Drawing Surprising NFL Buzz

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Basketball