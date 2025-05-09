Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Drawing Ratings That Should Make the NBA Jealous
There is no doubt that Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has been one of the biggest phenomena in sports over the last couple of years, and the Indiana Fever guard is continuing to see her status grow.
Last weekend, Clark had a bit of a homecoming, as her and the Fever took on the Brazilian National Team in a preseason game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark registered 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in Indiana's blowout victory, much to the delight of a frenzied crowd in Iowa City.
But Clark wasn't just being intently watched by Hawkeyes fans. She was also drawing recognition and attention on a national scale.
How about this for an incredible statistic: the Fever's exhibition contest was one of the most viewed ESPN preseason basketball games over the last decade-and-a-half. The matchup drew 1.3 million viewers, a number that only two of the 57 NBA preseason affairs ESPN has broadcasted since 2010 has matched. Not surprisingly, both of those games featured LeBron James.
Clark certainly treated the Iowa fans to some very pleasant deja vu during Indiana's win, draining a ridiculous three-pointer near the halfcourt logo as part of her performance.
The 23-year-old famously spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes between 2020-21 and 2023-24, setting the NCAA's all-time scoring record—including men's basketball. Clark averaged 28.4 points per game over the course of her collegiate tenure, winning back-to-back Player of the Year awards to cap off her historic run at Iowa.
Clark also recorded 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game to go along with her scoring output. She was then selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and won the Rookie of the Year award in her debut campaign.
