REPORT: Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Standout Gets Brutal Injury Update
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been stuck in the middle of what has become a disappointing 2024-25 basketball season. At this point in the year, Iowa holds a 13-8 record and are not going to be headed to March Madness.
Frank McCaffery and company have been unable to figure out the struggles all season long. That has led to this point.
In fact, there are even some thoughts swirling that the Hawkeyes could consider moving on from McCaffery as head coach and starting fresh.
That being said, another piece of bad news has come out for Iowa.
As shared in a statement from McCaffery, star sophomore forward Owen Freeman will miss the rest of the season due to a finger injury.
"After discussions with Owen, his family and our medical staff, surgery is the best course of treatment in terms of proper healing and rehabilitation," McCaffery said. "We expect Owen to make a full recovery. He has the full support of his teammates and coaches during this entire process."
Freeman had been one of the bright spots for the Hawkeyes this season. He had shown off true star potential, but now his season has been cut short.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 season, Freeman has averaged 16.7 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.3 assists. He has also shot 63.8 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from the three-point line.
Looking ahead to the future, Freeman has a very bright outlook. Once he recovers fully from this injury, he will get back to the dominating level of play he had showcased this year.
Hopefully, the sophomore standout will be able to attack his recovery and get back to full health sooner than expect. This is a disappointing setback for him, but he will be just fine in the future.
