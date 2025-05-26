Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Rough Injury News Has Fans in Disbelief
Caitlin Clark's rise to WNBA stardom has been apparent since the Indiana Fever drafted her first overall in 2024. The former Iowa Hawkeye has been off to a hot start so far in her second professional season, but Clark's 2025 campaign has hit a snag.
On Monday afternoon, the Fever announced that Clark had suffered a left quadriceps strain, sidelining her for at least two weeks. That would leave 2-2 Indiana without Clark's services for a minimum of four games, and the injury timeline estimates that Clark could return for the Fever's game at Atlanta on May 10.
Fever fans were quick to react to the team's post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing sadness and wishes toward a speedy recovery.
"CAITLIN TAKE MY LEFT LEG I DONT NEED IT," wrote a Clark fanpage.
"Well, this makes me sad," another account commented. "Hope CC heals fast & the Fever persevere. Let the Sophie Cunningham and DB point guard era begin. We will be running some gigantic lineups for the next couple weeks, I fear."
"Get better Caitlin!!!!" a user named Jay said.
"I hope it's a mild strain for her sake," another fan commented. "The veterans will need to step up their game in her absence. It's disheartening, but necessary for her recovery. I'll continue supporting the Fever and watching their games because I back all the talented women on the team. I hope everyone else does too!"
Through four games in the 2025 WNBA season, Clark is averaging 19.0 points, a league-leading 9.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. However, she also leads the W with five turnovers per game and has shot just 40.3% from the field and 31.4% from three to start the year.
Clark was the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award heading into the season, and still ranks second behind Minnesota's Napheesa Collier per FanDuel Sportsbook, despite the injury news. With 44 games in the WNBA season, Clark would still have a good shot at the honor if her quad injury only keeps her out for the projected two weeks.