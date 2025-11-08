Final Injury Report Revealed for Iowa’s Matchup vs. Oregon
The Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for one of the biggest games of their season against No. 9 Oregon. Still, the injury report reveals both teams heading into today's clash at Kinnick Stadium will be operating with significant absences.
While Iowa enters relatively healthy on the offensive side, Oregon is facing multiple concerns that could impact their chances in Iowa City.
Iowa's Injury Status Report
Iowa enters the matchup in solid health compared to Oregon. The Hawkeyes had a bye week to recover, which helped their roster regroup before this crucial Big Ten contest.
Quarterback Mark Gronowski, who suffered a knee injury against Indiana on September 27, confirmed he's been improving throughout the week and plans to play, though he admitted he's not at 100 percent. The senior transfer said he continues to improve each week and feels better than he did in previous games.
Iowa Players Out
- Jarriett Buie (WR)
- Lucas Allgeyer (OL)
Iowa Players Out for Season
- Addison Ostrenga (TE) - Suffered an Achilles tendon injury early in the season
Oregon's Extensive Injury Report
Oregon took a major hit to its offense heading into this contest. The Ducks' injury situation is considerably more serious than Iowa's, with multiple key players unavailable for the high-stakes road matchup.
Oregon Players Out
- Dakorien Moore (WR) - Star true freshman and leading receiver
- Sione Laulea (DB)
- Evan Stewart (WR)
- Trey McNutt (DB)
- Da'Jaun Riggs (RB)
- Jayden Limar (RB)
- Dillon Gresham (WR)
- Jack Ressler (WR)
Oregon Players Questionable
- Kenyon Sadiq (TE)
- Devon Jackson (LB)
- Alex Harkey (OL)
Oregon Players Out for Season
- Kyler Kasper (WR)
- Bryce Boulton (OL)
Iowa Looking Relatively Healthy Against a Struggling Oregon Team
The Hawkeyes should feel confident about their health status heading into this matchup. While Mark Gronowski isn't 100 percent recovered from his knee injury, Iowa's overall roster appears significantly healthier than Oregon's.
The bye week proved beneficial for Iowa's recovery, allowing key players time to heal and prepare for this crucial Big Ten battle. Gronowski indicated his training staff managed his workload wisely during the week, and he's confident he can contribute to Iowa's game plan going forward.
Iowa's defensive unit, ranked among the nation's top 10 in scoring defense, should feel encouraged facing an Oregon offense missing its top receiver Dakorien Moore.
The Hawkeyes' relative health advantage could prove decisive in Kinnick Stadium's intimidating environment. With Oregon missing numerous players on both sides of the ball and facing questionable availability with key contributors, Iowa enters Saturday's clash with a genuine opportunity to capture a significant resume win.
