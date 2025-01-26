3 Bright Spots for Kansas Basketball in Brutal Houston Loss
Despite a heartbreaking 92-86 loss to Houston in double-overtime, there were a few bright spots for Kansas Basketball.
Here’s a look at the players who stood out, even in the midst of a tough defeat.
1.) Flory Bidunga. Wow.
Flory Bidunga delivered an incredible performance, showcasing why he's one of the most talented players in the Big 12.
The freshman big man played with intensity and skill, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including some key free throws and dunks down the stretch.
His presence in the paint was undeniable, and he seemed to be everywhere, grabbing seven rebounds, blocking a shot, and playing with energy from start to finish.
Even as the team struggled, Bidunga’s performance was a clear highlight, earning him plenty of praise despite the loss.
2.) Rylan Griffen Gets Out of a Funk.
Rylan Griffen had been struggling to find his rhythm in recent games, but he broke out in a big way against Houston.
Griffen hit several crucial three-pointers, including some big ones in overtime to give Kansas a brief six-point advantage. He finished with 17 points, hitting 5-of-7 from the field, and his ability to stretch the floor and contribute offensively was a much-needed spark.
It was a much-needed confidence boost for Griffen, who had been in a bit of a slump but showed he can still deliver in critical moments.
3.) Dajuan Harris Shares the Rock
Dajuan Harris continues to be the steadying force for Kansas.
While the game’s result was disappointing, Harris's leadership and poise on the court were evident. The senior guard finished with eight points and 12 assists, running the offense and setting up his teammates in the best possible situations. Harris kept the Jayhawks organized, distributing the ball efficiently and remaining composed under pressure.
His vision and leadership are vital to Kansas’s success, and despite the loss, Harris showed why he remains one of the most reliable players on the roster.