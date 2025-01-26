3 Key Takeaways from Kansas Basketball's Heartbreaking Double OT Loss to Houston
Kansas basketball fought back and forth with Houston at home on Saturday that resulted in a six point, 92-86 double-overtime loss.
The Jayhawks led by as many as 10 points in this top 15 matchup but struggled to finish after late leads in regulation and the first overtime.
Here's a look at three key takeaways from Saturday's loss at Allen Fieldhouse.
Turnovers Continue to be an Issue
After the loss to Houston, Kansas has now lost the turnover battle in four of its last five games posing a lot of concern for the Jayhawks moving forward.
Kansas lost the turnover battle Saturday at home by a margin of minus seven.
Two of the 12 turnovers for the Jayhawks came at crucial times in the game.
The first big turnover came from Rylan Griffen with 11 seconds remaining at the end of regulation, stripping Kansas of an opportunity to regain the lead.
The second big turnover came from Zeke Mayo at the end of the first overtime which led to a Mylik Wilson three pointer that tied the game back up at 79-79.
As the Jayhawks move forward, winning the turnover battle is going to be essential to winning tough conference matchups.
AJ Storr Continues to Struggle
AJ Storr played 18 minutes in the loss to the Cougars on Saturday finishing with zero points and shooting a dismal 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from the free-throw line.
In another game where Kansas needed Storr to break through and play to his strengths, he failed to answer the call.
As the Jayhawks move forward, they need to start asking themselves one simple question: "Will Storr ever show up in big-time games?"
Flory Bidunga and Rylan Griffen Deliver with Breakout Performances
Although Kansas suffered the heartbreaking loss, there is a positive that needs to be acknowledged.
Flory Bidunga and Rylan Griffen have broken through the ice for the Jayhawks.
Bidunga delivered for Kansas with a team-high and career-high 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field in 36 minutes.
Rylan Griffen also came through for the Jayhawks with a team-high five three pointers, finishing with 17 points.
With performances like this from Bidunga and Griffen, Kansas can begin to take some of the workload off the backs of Mayo and Hunter Dickinson.
What's Next for the Jayhawks?
Kansas will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they play UCF for their second matchup of the season, this time in Allen Fieldhouse.
The first matchup resulted in a 51-point victory for the Jayhawks, and this second matchup has the potential for a similar outcome.