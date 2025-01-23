Flory Bidunga Records Career-First Milestone in Kansas Basketball Win Over TCU
Freshman Flory Bidunga posted his first career double-double in Kansas basketball's 74-61 win over TCU, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and a steal. Bidunga’s performance was especially crucial as the Jayhawks battled back from a 14-point deficit in the first half.
The Horned Frogs led 26-12 with 9:08 remaining in the first half, but Kansas responded with a strong run, fueled by Bidunga’s energy and presence in the paint.
The freshman forward’s shot-blocking and rebounding helped slow TCU’s offensive momentum, while his steal provided a key defensive play during the Jayhawks' rally.
As Kansas clawed its way back into the game, Bidunga was monstrous.
His 10 rebounds were vital in securing extra possessions, and his four blocks were crucial in protecting the rim. The freshman’s performance helped the Jayhawks regain control in the second half and secure the win.
Looking back at the recruiting process, the Jayhawks have to be incredibly thankful they managed to pull Bidunga away from Auburn’s grasp.
The 6-foot-9 five-star forward was pursued by multiple programs, but Kansas secured him in a major win for the 2024 recruiting class.
The Jayhawks will need more performances like this from Bidunga moving forward. If tonight’s game is any indication, the freshman is firmly hitting his stride, and if he continues to play at this level, Kansas' ceiling can only be raised.