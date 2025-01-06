Bill Self Praises Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr After Earlier Criticism
After earlier criticism, Bill Self had nothing but praise for Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr following their strong performances in the Kansas Jayhawks' 99-48 victory over UCF on Sunday.
“It was great. It was great. I thought they both did well,” Self said, giving credit where it was due.
Griffen, who had been struggling with consistency earlier in the season, delivered a perfect shooting night, hitting all four of his three-point attempts and finishing with 14 points.
His performance was a big boost for Kansas, particularly in stretching the floor and providing the team with much-needed scoring.
Storr, on the other hand, may not have had the same minutes as Griffen, but Self still acknowledged the contributions of the sophomore guard. Storr’s presence in the game was impactful, and while the scoring didn’t come easily for him, Self recognized his effort.
“Rylan probably played more meaningful minutes than AJ did, because he subbed in first. But it was great. Everybody that got in the game did well and contributed.”
Even freshman guard Rakease Passmore got some love from Self.
“I thought Rakease did a great job at the end too. He just didn’t have the ball going in the basket. But he was aggressive and after it,” Self explained. “There were a lot of good things that happened today — and it’s just one win — but the mindset was different.”
Self was particularly pleased with how the team approached the game, even when they built a significant lead. The Jayhawks maintained a relentless attitude, refusing to let up despite the comfortable cushion.
“You get somebody down, you don’t want to say that, well, we got a cushion,” Self said. “You want to still play like the score’s 0-0 or you’re behind. And the guys did a good job with that.”
With players like Griffen and Storr stepping up when needed, the Jayhawks showed that they can respond when their backs are against the wall—and that their mindset moving forward will be key to their success this season.