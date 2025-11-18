Can Kansas Basketball Compete With Duke if Darryn Peterson Is Out?
The Kansas basketball program is preparing for the real possibility of Darryn Peterson missing Tuesday's contest against Duke.
After being absent the past two games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Princeton, head coach Bill Self told reporters that Peterson would be held out for the "immediate future," leaving fans without a real timeline for his return.
He hasn't been ruled out yet as of Monday evening, but KU is likely going to be playing without its freshman phenom.
If that is the case, does Kansas have a shot at competing with the Blue Devils, a top-5 team in the country?
Kansas’ Role Players Must Step Up Vs. Duke
Kansas has already dropped to a 10.5-point underdog on some sportsbooks. There does not seem to be much confidence around Peterson's status, nor the Jayhawks, if he does happen to sit out.
They only defeated Princeton by 19 points last time out with Peterson sidelined, and that performance was not a pretty showing at all.
Despite flashes from Flory Bidunga on the offensive end, other contributors like Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White have struggled at times and do not appear to be primary scorers.
The Jayhawks have been solid defensively, ranking No. 11 in defensive efficiency on KenPom, but their offensive efficiency dropped all the way to 55th nationally through four games, and that is with Peterson active for two contests.
Without him, there are very few players who can create their own shot or let the offense flow within itself. Underperforming 3-point snipers such as Kohl Rosario and Jayden Dawson will have to knock down their open looks when called upon, and Bidunga will need to continue being effective in the paint as a lob and post threat.
If Kansas is going to win this game, it will not be because they outshoot the Blue Devils or put together some terrific offensive showcase. They are going to need to lock down Cameron Boozer the best that they can and play with the defensive intensity the coaching staff has praised all offseason in order to balance out the roster's offensive limitations.
Ultimately, we may see Kansas stick with its opponent through the first half or so. But if Duke does eventually pull away, the Jayhawks won't have enough firepower to get back into the game without Peterson.