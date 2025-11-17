One Duke Player Who Will Wreak Havoc on Kansas Basketball
As Kansas gears up to face Duke in the Champions Classic tomorrow, head coach Bill Self is well aware that Duke is one of the most talented squads in the country.
Jon Scheyer's group features some of the most elite young talent in the nation, headlined by first-year standouts like Nikolas Khamenia and former KU recruiting target Dame Sarr.
However, the biggest player to watch in the matchup will undoubtedly be Cameron Boozer, the son of former Duke All-American Carlos Boozer and twin brother of current teammate Cayden Boozer.
At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Boozer's skill set is already incredible for an 18-year-old. He is an exceptional scorer around the rim and an extraordinary rebounder.
Through four games, he is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks per night. During Duke's scrimmage at Tennessee in the preseason, he tallied an astounding 23 rebounds (six offensive) to go along with 24 points and six assists.
While Boozer can score in many ways, perhaps his most impressive quality so far has been his ability to draw fouls. Coach Self praised Boozer for that ability during his postgame press conference following Saturday's win against Princeton.
"Certainly, they're loaded again, and they got a guy in (Cameron Boozer) who could foul out a whole team," Self told the media. "So, we've got to figure out some way to guard him."
Duke hasn't necessarily faced any major tests yet, but they did defeat a solid Texas team by 15 on a neutral site, a game where Boozer got to the line 12 times in his official debut. He is averaging 8.5 attempts from the charity stripe per game, though he has been subbed out late in the second half in three blowout wins.
Coming out of high school, Boozer was the consensus No. 3 prospect in the country behind Big 12 stars AJ Dybantsa and KU's very own Darryn Peterson.
Unfortunately for viewers, Peterson may not suit up tomorrow due to a hamstring/cramping injury, which will only make Boozer harder to cover since different Jayhawks will be working harder on the offensive end.
Containing Boozer will be a massive challenge for KU, potentially more so than when it was tasked with guarding UNC freshman Caleb Wilson. With the Jayhawks likely going into the game short-handed, they will need to play a defensive-oriented style of basketball and limit Boozer as much as possible to keep the score within reach.