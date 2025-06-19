Contract Details Revealed for Kansas Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn
Bill Self made significant changes to the Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff this offseason, bringing on former KU point guard Jacque Vaughn as his top assistant after longtime coach Norm Roberts retired.
The former Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets head coach is already practicing with the team and had his introductory press conference earlier this month.
On Wednesday, his official contract details were released, and he signed a two-year deal to make $360,000 annually.
Not only is Vaughn set to make over $700,000 over the next two seasons, but that number could rise with incentives.
A Big 12 regular season title, Big 12 Tournament championship, NCAA Tournament appearance, Sweet 16 appearance, Final Four appearance, and national championship all earn him an additional $25,000.
Among all those things, it's safe to assume that the Jayhawks will at least make an appearance in March Madness both years at the very worst.
Vaughn, a two-time All-American at Kansas in the 1990s, spent over a decade in the league as a player and eventually worked his way up the coaching ranks in the NBA before returning to his alma mater at age 50.
He has been a head coach in nearly 400 professional games and brings a rare NBA pedigree to a college program.
Vaughn has already made a strong impression during early offseason workouts, and current players like Darryn Peterson seem fully bought into what he brings to the locker room.
While he has not coached in the NCAA before, his experience at the next level should translate well.
Vaughn will look to help the program bounce back after three consecutive years of early exits in the NCAA Tournament.
It's not quite as lucrative as an NBA head coaching contract, but Vaughn could be looking to play the long game if the program decides to hire him as Self's successor at the helm.