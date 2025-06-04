Jacque Vaughn Explains Why He Returned to Kansas Under Bill Self
In addition to undergoing significant roster changes, the Kansas Jayhawks have completely revamped their coaching staff this offseason.
Former KU point guard Jacque Vaughn returned to Lawrence as an assistant to become the first NBA head coach to serve on the sidelines for the Jayhawks.
Vaughn made his first public appearance since taking the job on Tuesday and explained why he made his way back to the school he graduated from.
“I’ve been fortunate to be around some great coaches,” Vaughn said. “We always talk about kids getting better and guys getting better, and I think as a coach, I want to get better. The opportunity to be around a Hall of Famer who has two national championships and is taking our program to a different level really guided my pivot to come back home.”
With previous head coaching stops with the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets, Vaughn might be considered overqualified for an NCAA assistant. However, he wanted to bring his NBA-level player development skills out of love for his alma mater.
Bill Self also sang his praise for Vaughn and the individual accomplishments he achieved as a player and on the coaching scene.
“It’s not very often you can have someone on your staff whose name is hung with the retired jerseys on the west end, and on the east end his name is hung with the two-time first-team academic All-Americans too," Self said.
"And then obviously to be a 12-year NBA veteran as a player, win a world championship, and then go on to be an assistant coach and a three-time head NBA coach.”
Despite losing Norm Roberts and Fred Quartlebaum in the past month, Kansas replenished its coaching staff with an innovative basketball mind in Vaughn.