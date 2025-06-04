KANSAS

Jacque Vaughn Explains Why He Returned to Kansas Under Bill Self

At his introductory press conference, new Kansas assistant Jacque Vaughn revealed some reasons why he came back to KU.

Joshua Schulman

Jan 15, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn yells out instructions in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In addition to undergoing significant roster changes, the Kansas Jayhawks have completely revamped their coaching staff this offseason.

Former KU point guard Jacque Vaughn returned to Lawrence as an assistant to become the first NBA head coach to serve on the sidelines for the Jayhawks.

Vaughn made his first public appearance since taking the job on Tuesday and explained why he made his way back to the school he graduated from.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around some great coaches,” Vaughn said. “We always talk about kids getting better and guys getting better, and I think as a coach, I want to get better. The opportunity to be around a Hall of Famer who has two national championships and is taking our program to a different level really guided my pivot to come back home.”

With previous head coaching stops with the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets, Vaughn might be considered overqualified for an NCAA assistant. However, he wanted to bring his NBA-level player development skills out of love for his alma mater.

Bill Self also sang his praise for Vaughn and the individual accomplishments he achieved as a player and on the coaching scene.

“It’s not very often you can have someone on your staff whose name is hung with the retired jerseys on the west end, and on the east end his name is hung with the two-time first-team academic All-Americans too," Self said.

"And then obviously to be a 12-year NBA veteran as a player, win a world championship, and then go on to be an assistant coach and a three-time head NBA coach.”

Despite losing Norm Roberts and Fred Quartlebaum in the past month, Kansas replenished its coaching staff with an innovative basketball mind in Vaughn.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

