Kansas Losing Momentum With Key Transfer Target After New Visits

Since losing Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller in the transfer portal, Bill Self has been tasked with rebuilding his frontcourt from the 2025-26 campaign. While he has landed former Utah forward Keanu Dawes to succeed Tiller at the four, the Jayhawks' roster still lacks a true center to replace Louisville commit Bidunga.



One player KU had hoped to add was Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam, who tormented the Jayhawks when the two schools met this past February. However, the chances of him committing to play in Lawrence appear to be dwindling by the day.

The Senegal native recently wrapped up a trip to St. John's and is set to visit Ann Arbor on Monday to meet with the defending champions, Michigan.

Source: Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam will visit Michigan on Monday.



Recently visited St. John's.



Averaged 12.8 PPG and 7.1 RPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 19, 2026

Kansas was initially supposed to be one of the top schools involved in Thiam's recruitment, but that hasn't necessarily been the case. The Jayhawks have been relatively quiet so far and haven't gained much traction toward securing an official visit.



Not only is Michigan a recruiting powerhouse coming off a national title win under second-year head coach Dusty May, but it also boasts one of the largest NIL collectives in the NCAA. If the Wolverines are seriously pursuing Thiam, it likely means he will come at a hefty price tag.

KU is expected to increase the NIL budget this year to handle its roster deficiencies from the past few seasons. Regardless, the program must be strategic with its spending, especially with the decision of 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes still looming.

Who Are Kansas' Alternatives to Moustapha Thiam?

If the Jayhawks are unable to land Thiam, there are a few alternatives on the open market. Those options may not carry the same hype as the 7-foot-2 phenom, who is ranked as the No. 3 center in 247 Sports' transfer rankings, but they could still provide solid production nonetheless.

One name to watch is Anton Bonke, another towering big man who has spent time at Providence and most recently Charlotte. He visited KU's campus earlier this week alongside Dawes and remains a viable option.



Another possible solution could come from within if Paul Mbiya decides to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Kansas. The incoming sophomore flashed his potential during the postseason and is reportedly open to rejoining the program.

Finally, FC Barcelona center Sayon Keita is an international prospect who could make his college decision within the next month or two. He took an official visit to Kansas last July.



Whoever ultimately replaces Bidunga, Self will need to act quickly before the remaining top targets come off the board. Bringing back Mbiya and adding a transfer would be a strong start.